Carmouche Celebrates 3,000th Career Win

The latest milestone in Kendrick Carmouche's career came at a most fitting venue.

Carmouche, who won four consecutive riding titles at Parx Racing from 2008-2011, earned career win 3,000 at the Pennsylvania track Dec. 19 when he guided Pewter Stable and M J M Stable's Good Save to a three-length victory in the day's fourth race.

A native of Vinton, La., Carmouche comes from a racing family as his father, Sylvester Jr. and brother Sylvester III, also rode professionally. Prior to riding full time in New York in 2015, Carmouche was the dominant rider at Parx and was inducted into the track's Hall of Fame in 2015.

Since shifting his tack, Carmouche has established himself as one of the top riders on the New York Racing Association circuit. His career highlights include wins aboard Haveyougoneaway in the 2016 Honorable Miss Handicap (G2), Dancing House in last year's Barbara Fritchie Stakes (G2), Scuba in the 2016 Marathon Stakes (G2), and most recently the Nov. 3 Tempted Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack aboard Daisy.

This year also saw Carmouche named by NYRA as the 2017 recipient of the Mike Venezia Memorial Award, an honor awarded to jockeys who exemplify extraordinary sportsmanship and citizenship.

One race after celebrating his 3,000th win, Carmouche added to that total when he guided True to His Word to victory in the fifth race at Parx. Since beginning his career in 2000, Carmouche has racked up more than $94.1 million in career earnings.

