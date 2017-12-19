Best Racehorse, Best Race Ceremony Set for Jan. 23

The 2017 Longines World's Best Racehorse and Longines World's Best Horse Race Ceremony will be held Jan. 23, 2018 in London, England. As in prior years, Longines and the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) have selected Claridge's as the venue.

The ceremony, the fifth of its kind, will honor the three highest-rated horses in the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings as well as the Longines World's Best Horse Race. The Longines World's Best Horse Race became part of the ceremony in 2015, when France's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) was named the inaugural winner.

Last year, Arrogate was honored as the Longines World's Best Racehorse, while the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1), which was won by Arrogate, became the second winner of the Longines World's Best Horse Race award.

The Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings are established by international handicappers according to the performance of the horses in top races. The highest rated race is determined by averaging the rankings of the first four placed horses. The full list and further information on the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings are both available on the IFHA website.

The trophy celebrating the Longines World's Best Racehorse is a crystal vase named Equus, whereas the Longines World's Best Horse Race trophy represents a proud horse head. Every year, the trophies are engraved with the name of the Longines World's Best Racehorse and Horse Race respectively, and the representatives of the winners are presented with an elegant Longines watch.

About Longines

Passionate about horse racing since more than a century, Longines is proud to be the Official Partner and Official Watch of IFHA, and to lend its name to the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings. The long-term partnership between Longines and the IFHA has seen the establishment of a prestigious set of awards aimed to honour the excellence of horseracing. The Longines World's Best Racehorse and Horse Race Award, the Longines and IFHA International Award of Merit, and the Longines World's Best Jockey Award respectively pay tribute to the racehorses, horse races, personalities, and jockeys who excel at the highest level of the sport.

Longines has been based at Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to tradition, elegance and performance. Longines has generations of experience as official timekeeper of world championships and as partner of international sports federation.

For further information please contact:

Longines International Public Relations

2610 Saint-Imier, Switzerland

publicrelations@longines.com

www.longines.com

About IFHA

The International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) is the world peak body for the international sport of Thoroughbred racing. Its members are the national racing authorities across the globe which stage Thoroughbred races.

Major areas of the IFHA's activities include:

* Making and amending the International Agreement on Breeding, Racing and Wagering (the IABRW)

* Policy development relating to welfare and safety of horses and riders

* International Race Planning and Grading ("black type")

* World Rankings

* Equine Prohibited Substances and Practices

* Harmonization of Race Day Rules

* Fostering commercial development of the racing industry globally

The IFHA is a foundation member with Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) of the International Horse Sports Confederation and is affiliated to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

