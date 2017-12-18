Eidson Named Santa Anita Racing Director

With Santa Anita Park's traditional winter meet opener looming Dec. 26, veteran racing official Daniel Eidson has returned to Southern California following a four-year stint in New York to become Santa Anita Park's racing director.

Eidson, 65, who served with distinction for more than 30 years in various roles at Golden Gate Fields and Hollywood Park prior to going to work for the New York Racing Association in 2014, will assist Santa Anita vice president of racing Rick Hammerle in his efforts to present competitive, full fields to the betting public.

"Danny and I worked together at Golden Gate back in the late '80s and we've remained in close contact over these many years," said Hammerle. "He's from California and he's been anxious to come home. He's known and well respected here and throughout the country, and that's a huge plus for us. We're excited to have a guy of his caliber filling this very important position."

Eidson, who officially assumed his duties Dec. 18 at Santa Anita, will take an active role in recruiting horses from around the country and to assist Hammerle's staff on a daily basis.

Santa Anita's nine-race card on opening day is highlighted by the Malibu Stakes (G1) and the La Brea Stakes (G1), in addition to a pair of grade 2 stakes—the Mathis Brothers Mile on the turf and the San Antonio Stakes.