Algorithms Gets First Graded Stakes Winner

Claiborne Farm's second-crop sire Algorithms was represented by his first graded stakes winner when Rich Mommy captured the $100,000 Sugar Swirl Stakes (G3) Dec. 16 at Gulfstream Park.

The 3-year-old filly, out of the Honour and Glory mare Woodford Girl, was bred in Kentucky by Lantern Hill and is raced by Winds of Change Racing Stable. She was sold by Lantern Hill at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale for $7,000 to Thoroughbred Champions Trainer Center, which let her go for $6,500 at the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale to Winds of Change Racing Stable.

Trained by Victor Barboza Jr., Rich Mommy broke her maiden March 2 in her second start by 3 3/4 lengths despite being bumped twice and racing three wide. The filly has now won five of her 10 starts and has only finished out of the money once. The Sugar Swirl, which was Rich Mommy's third consecutive win since Sept. 22, brought her total earnings to $162,810.

Algorithms is ranked 10th on the leading second-crop sire list through Dec. 17 with $2,718,418 in progeny earnings. The son of Bernardini has five black-type winners to date, with four of them winning in 2017. His top earner so far with $368,765 in purses is Recruiting Ready, who won the listed Chick Lang Stakes and Bachelor Stakes earlier this year and placed in the grade 2 Woody Stephens Stakes.