TAA Elects Four New Board Members

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance announced Dec. 18 the election of four new members to its board of directors to take effect the first of the year. Going into its sixth year of operation, this is the second election of new board members since the TAA's inception.

The TAA's new members of the board of directors are Sue Finley, senior vice president and co-publisher of the Thoroughbred Daily News, Susie Hart, Walter S. Robertson, attorney at Stites & Harbison, and Nicole Walker, vice president of The Stronach Group.

"The TAA is pleased to welcome our new board members to an already robust list of passionate industry professionals. We thank the handful of individuals leaving the board during this rotation for their service and dedication to the TAA mission of accredited aftercare," said John Phillips, Darby Dan Farm owner and TAA president.

Based in Lexington, Ky., the non-profit Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retire, retrain, and rehome Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding. Along with continued funding from its original partners Breeders' Cup, The Jockey Club, and Keeneland Association, the TAA is supported by owners, trainers, breeders, racetracks, aftercare professionals, and other industry groups.

To date, 64 aftercare organizations supporting more than 180 facilities across the U.S. and Canada have been granted accreditation and received funding from the TAA. To learn more about the TAA, visit thoroughbredaftercare.org.

