Equibase Introduces Comparison Tool

Equibase Company announced Dec. 18 the expansion of racing statistics available on equibase.com and the incorporation of a tool that enables easy comparison of data among horses, jockeys, trainers, and owners.

The new comparison tool enables racing fans to select up to five horses, jockeys, trainers, or owners and compare their respective statistics—including starts, wins, placings, earnings, earnings per start, and win (and top three) percentages—against each other and also against the national average. The national average data can be limited to the top 100 in each category or viewed for all starters, and the data can be filtered in a wide variety of categories including age, sex, racing surface, and race type.

The comparison tool is accessible from all individual profile statistical pages for horses and people and also from the annual leaders lists pages.

"If you enjoy comparing statistics for specific horses or people, then you are going to like this new feature," said Jason Wilson, president and chief operating officer for Equibase. "This tool provides just another way to explore the free data available on equibase.com."

In addition, racing statistics have been added to the current year statistics section of individual profile pages for trainers. Each trainer profile page now includes the number of starters, the average starts per starter, and the average earnings per start and per starter.

A tutorial video of the comparison tool provides an overview of how to add horses or people.

