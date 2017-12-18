Bellamy Named Chairman of Weatherbys Bank

Weatherbys Bank, which focuses on the banking needs of horse owners, said it continues its ambitious development with the Dec. 18 hiring of St. James's Place executive David Bellamy as its new chairman.

"I am delighted to welcome David as our new chairman. His experience in the financial services sector, his leadership skills, and his passion for innovation, growth, and trusted advice will make him an invaluable addition to Weatherbys Bank," said Weatherbys Bank chief executive Roger Weatherby. "David is deeply respected and his appointment will bolster our position as a leading private bank. His track record at St. James's Place speaks volumes for his ability, where, over the course of 11 years as chief executive, funds under management more than quadrupled to over £85 billion."

Bellamy, who will step down from St. James's Place at the end of the month, will replace Johnny Weatherby as Weatherbys Bank chairman.

"I would like to thank my brother, Johnny, for his great vision and guidance as chairman of Weatherbys Bank since incorporation in 1994. Both David and I are delighted that Johnny will continue as a non-executive director, where his expertise and experience will be much valued by all members of the board."

"Weatherbys Bank is in excellent shape and very well placed to grasp the opportunities that lie ahead," said Johnny Weatherby. "I know that under David's leadership, we will go from strength to strength, providing all our clients, both existing and new, with an unrivalled service."

Bellamy is looking forward to the new role.

"I am delighted to be joining Weatherbys and consider it a privilege to have been asked to take up the role of chairman," Bellamy said. "The company has an excellent reputation amongst its clients due to the absolute focus it has on the delivery of a bespoke, personal and relationship-based service. Its heritage, track record, and exceptional client focus provides the perfect platform for its future aspirations and I very much look forward to working with Roger, Johnny, and the entire team at Weatherbys through the next phase of the bank's growth."