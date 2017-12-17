Aqua Bel Sar Takes NYSS Great White Way

Ryan Racing homebred Aqua Bel Sar capitalized on being part of the pace scenario, surging to the front at the five-sixteenths pole and outkicking Belleville Spring in deep stretch to capture the $150,000 New York Stallion Series Great White Way Stakes for juveniles Dec. 17 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Off at 37-1 in the seven-horse field, Aqua Bel Sar broke well under Trevor Simpson and stalked Dezzer's early speed of a quarter-mile while four-wide in :22.50. Simpson then moved the Trinniberg colt to the front, where he took command by 2 1/2 lengths over favored Stoney Bennett, leading the pack through a half-mile in :46.65.

Out of the turn, the Bisnath Parboo trainee dug in and fended off Belleville Spring's challenge from the inside to win by a neck in a final time of 1:13.43 for the six furlongs over the fast track. Belleville Spring took second by two lengths over Spectacular Kid. Inalienable Rights, Five Star Bunt, Dezzer, and Stoney Bennett completed the order of finish.

"He was due to win. And more than win," said Parboo, who also trained Trinniberg, the 2012 Eclipse Award-winning sprinter. "His father was a champion stallion (and) an Eclipse Award winner. I want to go to Dubai and this horse is going to take me there.

"(This) horse was green (first time out). I couldn't expect less from him. This was only a small part of him. He has to go up to the top. You talk about pedigree, I think he has that."

Aqua Bel Sar, who ran fourth in his debut Dec. 1 at Aqueduct, is the first black-type stakes winner for Rockridge Stud's Trinniberg. The son of Teuflesberg—Bella Dorato (Goldminers Gold) won five of 18 starts and earned more than $1.5 million in three seasons before retiring to stud. He stands for a fee of $3,500.

"This horse is a very nice horse and had been training good in the morning and I knew he'd run a good race today," Simpson said of Aqua Bel Sar. "(Parboo) said the best thing to do is a get a good break from the gate and then he can take it from there. He finished hard; he's a fighter."

Aqua Bel Sar returned $77, $19.80, and $13 across the board. He boosted his career earnings to $92,750.

"We are going to see how he comes back. But, most likely, he will run the races his father ran at Aqueduct," Parboo said. "We will aim for the seven-furlong sprint race in April (the grade 3 Bay Shore Stakes). His father, Trinniberg, won it like nothing. I think he will win it too."