Mahoning Valley Increases Purses for 2018

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, in cooperation with the Ohio Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, announced a 5-7% purse increase effective Jan. 2.

Purses for maiden special weights will increase from $21,000 to $22,100 and allowance races will be as high as $29,000, up from their current $27,500.

"Thanks to increased handle and continued strong support of the (video lottery terminal) operation, we can pass along some of these increases to the participating horsemen," said Ed Vomacka, racing secretary at Mahoning Valley. "In our fourth season of operations, we are seeing continued support from the horsemen, with field size increasing to over nine horses per race, and the signal continues to grow in popularity across the country. Our product is getting better every year and players are taking notice."

"If you asked me four years ago if a new track in the Ohio winter would make it, I would have told you that you were crazy," said Joe Poole, president of the Ohio HBPA. "I could not have been any more wrong.

"Mahoning Valley Race Course is doing better than we expected, and we are very pleased with its successes."

Racing continues on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday schedule with post time at 12:45 p.m. ET on weekdays and 12:15 p.m. on Saturdays. Mahoning Valley will be dark for live racing on Christmas and New Years Day.