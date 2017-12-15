Juddmonte Purchases Second Uncle Mo Charity Season

Following the auction of a non-guaranteed Uncle Mo charity season, Juddmonte Farms made a generous offer to match the $110,000 winning bid if a second season was made available, and as a result, a total of $220,000 will be donated to Thoroughbred Charities of America's Horses First Fund.

In response to the devastating wildfires in California last week, Coolmore Stud and Mike Repole announced Dec. 8 that they would donate the proceeds from a 2018 season to Horses First Fund to help with relief efforts.

Bidding on the season finished Dec. 13 with a final bid of $110,000 from Gary Barber, who saw off competition from Tom VanMeter, Joe Allen, Tom Ryan of SF Bloodstock, Ken Donworth, and Craig Bernick of Glen Hill Farm.