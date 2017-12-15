Live in Joy to Stand at Broughton Farm in Texas

Live in Joy, a stakes-winning son of Kitten's Joy , has been purchased by Broughton Farm and will stand enter stud at farm near Odessa, Texas, next year, according to Misti Broughton.

The 9-year-old horse raced from age 2 to 9 and compiled a 12-8-8 record out of 56 starts. He retired with earnings of $329,916.

Bred in Kentucky by Ken and Sarah Ramsey, and raced by Richard Burnswoth under the care of trainer Steve Klesaris, Live in Joy began his career with a 1 1/4-length win at first asking on the Arlington Park International Race Course turf. At 3, he captured the Capital City Stakes at one mile on the turf at Penn National Race Course. After a three-race campaign at 4, he won nine times at age 5 through 8.

Live in Joy will stand his first season for an introductory fee of $1,500, with a $500 discount to Texas-bred mares and a limited book. He is out of the unraced Our Emblem mare Live in Freedom, who is the dam of three winners from three foals to race.

Broughton Farm also stands Shermanesque, a multiple graded-placed son of Fusaichi Pegasus out of T.V. Countess, the dam of multiple grade 1 winner Countess Diana. He has a private fee.

Jerry and Misti Broughton will set aside 10% of any stud fees paid, into a trust fund for any foal bred on the farm, to cover aftercare and retirement.