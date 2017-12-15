Golden Gate Sees Gains in Handle for Fall Meet

Golden Gate Fields concluded a successful fall meet Dec. 10 with year-over-year gains in handle. The all-sources handle saw a double digit increase of 12% while on-track handle was also up, showing an 8% gain. Total on-track attendance for the fall meet was steady, with a slight increase from 2016.

"We're very pleased with the performance of this meet. We're also absolutely thrilled that our loyal fans come out to support this game in which we all have such a strong passion for," said general manager David Duggan. "A lot of credit goes to the hard work of our horsemen, jockeys, and dedicated team."

The gains from the fall meet continue the overall upward trend of 2017 at Golden Gate Fields. The bayside track saw increases in both attendance and on-track handle at the conclusions of the winter/spring and summer meets.

Juan Hernandez led all jockeys in wins during the fall meet with 38 trips to the winner's circle. Trainer John Martin, who won three races on closing day Dec. 10, scored a 21-20 win total over Jonathan Wong in the training standings. Hernandez and Martin also won the jockey and trainer titles at the 2016 Golden Gate fall meet.

Racing resumes at Golden Gate Fields Dec. 26 with an early 12:15 p.m. PT first post. The winter/spring meet, which is the longest of the three live racing seasons at Golden Gate Fields, runs through June 10.

