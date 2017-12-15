Gunnevera Secures Starting Spot in Pegasus World Cup

Venezuelan owner Salomon Del-Vallee has reached a deal with stakeholder William Gallo of Gallo Stables and Bella Inizio Farm to run multiple graded stakes winner Gunnevera in the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park Jan. 27, it was announced Dec. 15.

"We are excited to be partnering with the connections of Gunnevera," Gallo said. "Part of our business diversification is to find innovative and forward-thinking investments within the industry, such as the Pegasus World Cup."

Gunnevera will remain in the Gulfstream Park West barn of Antonio Sano and train up to the 1 1/8-mile Pegasus Invitational.

"Mr. Gallo has made a commitment throughout the industry and feels innovative concepts are vital to growth and success," said Gulfstream Park-based trainer Jena Antonucci, Gallo's spokesman and partner in Bella Inizio Farm. "We are thankful to those involved in seeing this opportunity come together, and can't wait to root Mr. Sano, Mr. Del-Vallee, and Gunnevera to victory."

Gunnevera most recently finished in a dead heat for fifth in the Breeders' Cup Classic. The chestnut son of Dialed In captured the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) over the Gulfstream surface in March and also won the Tangelo Stakes there Aug. 6.

"We are very excited to partner with Mr. Gallo for the opportunity to win the Pegasus World Cup," Sano said.