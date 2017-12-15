Archipenko Dies of Lymphoma at 13

Kirsten Rausing's Lanwades Stud announced Dec. 15 that its group 1 winner Archipenko has died due to a rare, rapidly spreading, and aggressive form of lymphoma.

"This is a fatal but non-infectious condition that is, sadly, untreatable," the farm reported. "Until shortly before his death Archipenko had been in good health and, in fact, successfully covered mares to Southern Hemisphere time at Lanwades."

The 13-year-old son of Kingmambo was a five-time group stakes winner, whose victories included the 2008 Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth Cup II (G1) at Sha Tin. He won in group company on three continents, with his other top wins coming in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes (G2) at Leopardstown, the Commercial Bank of Dubai Al Fahidi Fort (G2) and Zabeel Mile sponsored by Meydan Racecourse (G3) in Dubai, and the Plymouth Gin Summer Mile Stakes (G2) at Ascot. He retired with $2,401,963 in earnings.

Archipenko sired 14 black-type winners, including nine graded/group winners out of five crops of racing age. Time Warp, his top runner by earnings, is also a world traveler who won the The Longines Hong Kong Cup (G1) this year and has won two black-type stakes in France. He has earned $2,626,157 through Dec. 14.

Archipenko's other best runners include grade/group 1 winners Madame Chiang and Forty One (ARG), and grade/group 1-placed, graded/group stakes winners Don Archi (ARG), Silver Look (ARG), and Lady Penko.