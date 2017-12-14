NYTHA Elects First Female Vice Presidents

The newly elected New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association Board of Directors held its initial meeting Dec. 12, and one of its first orders of business was to name trainer/director Linda Rice as First Vice President, and owner/director Tina Marie Bond as Second Vice President. The two represent the first women elected as vice presidents in NYTHA history. Formerly the New York HBPA, NYTHA was incorporated in 1996.

This is not the only milestone for Rice, who became the first woman to take a NYRA training title when she led the standings at the 2009 Saratoga meet. The Wisconsin native started her training career in 1987, and currently is the 14th leading conditioner in the country with more than $6.7 million in purses. She has served on the NYTHA Board since 2002.

"This is my fourth term on the Board, and I'm frankly honored to be named vice president," Rice said. "I look forward to contributing to Joe Appelbaum's team."

Bond grew up in the Finger Lakes region. A graduate of Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, she worked for Xerox, Eastman Kodak and ESL Federal Credit Union before she began working full time in the Thoroughbred industry. Bond has been breeding, raising, and racing race horses for 30 years. Her husband is trainer Jim Bond, and her sons Kevin and Ryan also work in racing.

"I am truly honored to be one of the first female vice presidents of the NYTHA Board during my second term," Bond said. "It is my privilege to represent the owners here in New York."

NYTHA President Joe Appelbaum remarked, "NYTHA will benefit greatly from having Linda and Tina as part of our leadership team. They are accomplished horsewomen, devoted stakeholders in the New York racing community and fine people to boot."



Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.