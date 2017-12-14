South African Triple Crown Kicks Off With Cape Guineas

Kenilworth Racecourse will host the first leg of the South African Triple Crown Dec. 16, when a strong field of 3-year-olds takes to the track for the Forus Cape Guineas (G1) in Cape Town, South Africa.

Several veteran trainers and jockeys are returning to the Cape Guineas to take aim at becoming a South African Triple Crown winner. Similar to the United States' Triple Crown, the South African version is a profound test of horse racing prowess. Having one horse win all three legs is an elusive achievement accomplished only by three runners—Horse Chestnut, who reached this mark in 1999, Louis The King in 2014, and Abashiri in 2016.

The Cape Guineas, which is run over one mile and is scheduled with a post time of 9:05 am ET, features early headliners Tap O'Noth (SAF), White River (SAF), Do It Again (SAF), Undercover Agent (SAF), and Bold Respect (SAF) battling for victory.

Tap O'Noth is currently listed as the 5-1 favorite despite drawing the widest barrier (15). He also has the benefit of a regal bloodline, as a descendant of eight-time champion juvenile sire Captain Al (SAF), sire of last year's Grand Parade Cape Guineas winner, William Longsword (SAF). Furthermore, Tap O'Noth carries the legacy of his grandsire, the U.S.-bred Al Mufti, who has sired 232 winners and 51 stakes winners.

Tap O'Noth should be confident returning to Kenilworth, which was the scene of his last two triumphs—the Highlands Stud Langerman (G3) and the Cape Classic (G3). Additionally, he is trained by four-time Cape Guineas-winning trainer Vaughan Marshall, who chalked up last year's victory with William Longsword. That edition's winning jockey MJ Byleveld will be aboard Tap O'Noth in Saturday's race.

Tap O'Noth will be challenged again by two horses that finished behind him in the Cape Classic—Undercover Agent and Cot Campbell (SAF). While Undercover Agent lost to Tap O'Noth by three-quarters of a length in the Cape Classic, the Brett Crawford-trained White River has emerged as Tap O'Noth's closest rival in the Cape Guineas. White River will also seek vengeance on Rocket Countdown for last month's defeat in the Selangor Cup (G2).

Sharing 7-1 odds is Do It Again, who had a runner-up showing of a half-length behind Rocket Countdown in the Selangor. Do It Again was previously unbeaten heading into the Selangor and will look to rebound at Kenilworth.

Seven years after winning the Cape Guineas, trainer Justin Snaith will attempt a comeback with Do It Again, Australian-bred Sir Frenchie (AUS), and Cot Campbell. In total, Justin Snaith has no fewer than 11 runners spread across the four graded races at Kenilworth on Saturday, with a trio going to post for the Cape Guineas.

Cot Campbell was something of a talking horse a few months ago, but appears held on recent form.

"I didn't rate his chances, but he galloped very impressively recently, and now I feel he is back in the contest,'' Snaith said.

Sir Frenchie, who has struggled across seven furlongs on the old course, is hoped to have more success with a mile on the longer straight of the new course.

"He will love the long run in and can finish in the money'' is the verdict from Snaith.

Mike de Kock's standing as a horse racing power will rise yet another level if one of his entries, Sir David Baird (SAF) or Like A Panther (SAF), wins. His horses are always strong competitors in the Cape Guineas, having landed in the winner's circle five times.

After the 2017 Cape Guineas winner is crowned, the SAF Triple Crown takes the action to Turffontein with the SA Classic (G1) and SA Derby (G1).

North American racing fans can live-steam all of the Summer Cup card on Saturday morning at ADWs such as TVG, TwinSpires, Xpressbet, NYRA Bets, WatchandWager, HPIbet, AmWager, and BetAmerica. Punters can also pick up free past performances and watch live at Sky Racing World.