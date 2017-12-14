Graded Stakes Winner Csaba to Stand at R Star Stallions

Multiple graded stakes winner Csaba , a top dirt runner by leading sire and champion turf horse Kitten's Joy , will stand the 2018 breeding season for $2,000 at R Star Stallions in Anderson, Ind.

The 8-year-old stallion stood the 2017 season at Pleasant Acres Stallions in Florida.

Bred by Ken and Sarah Ramsey out of the War Chant mare High Chant, Csaba won 13 of his 36 starts for earnings of $682,440. Csaba notched four stakes wins as a sophomore, including a 14-length win in the 2012 Tropical Park Derby and a 7 1/4-length score in the Fred W. Hooper Handicap (G3), both on the dirt at Calder Race Course.

He kicked off his 4-year-old season with another graded stakes win in the 2013 Hal's Hope Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park, and then capped his four-win campaign with a repeat victory in the Fred W. Hooper Handicap.

A full brother to grade 1-placed Kitten's Queen, Csaba was also graded-stakes placed on the grass, after finishing third in the 2012 Palm Beach Stakes (G3T).

"We think Csaba is unique because he was so versatile, winning from five furlongs to a mile and an eighth. Csaba excelled on dirt while also having a remarkable turf pedigree as a son of Kitten's Joy," said Leigh Ann Hopper, who owns and operates R Star Stallions with her husband, Kerry. "We were also attracted to the fact that he made at least 10 starts with no less than two stakes wins each year on the track from ages 3 through his retirement at age 5."

R Star earlier announced the addition of graded stakes winner Prayer for Relief to the 2018 roster, joining Deputy Storm , Taprize , and What Now .