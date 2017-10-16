Hip 200, an Into Mischief colt, topped the sale at $170,000

Sharon Castro

Into Mischief Colt Tops Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Fall Sale

One-day sale had record average and median.

A weanling colt by popular sire Into Mischief  topped a record-setting renewal of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga fall sale Oct. 16 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

The sales-topping colt, consigned as Hip 200, is a half-brother to multiple stakes-placed winner Darling Sky and is out of the Broad Brush mare Darling Mambo. The colt was purchased for $170,000 by Mahoney Eden Manor and Classic Bloodstock from the consignment of RFHF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm/Kingsport Farm.

Fasig-Tipton reported 143 horses sold at the one-day sale for a total of $3,251,500, with an average of $22,738 and a median of $12,000, both records for the fall sale. With 93 not sold, the RNA rate was 39.4%. The 2017 average was a 34.1% improvement over the 2016 figure of $16,955, while the median increased 41.2% from $8,500 in 2016. Five horses sold for $100,000 or more, topping four last year.

The top price weanling filly, Hip 108, is a daughter of Tiznow  out of Raesunbridledfaith, a multiple stakes-placed daughter of graded stakes winner Unbridled Hope. The filly, from the family of graded stakes winners Sugar Shock and Bearpath, sold for $150,000 to Triple A Thoroughbreds and was also from the consignment of RFHF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm/Kingsport Farm.

The sale's highest-priced broodmare was High Pitch, Hip 69, who was purchased for $150,000 by John Kimmel, agent for John McClutchy, from the consignment of Sequel New York. High Pitch, a 4-year-old winning daughter of Medaglia d'Oro , is carrying her first foal on a cover to Hard Spun .

A filly by Freud , Hip 292, was the most expensive of the handful of yearlings on offer when she sold for $40,000 to Honey Fee from the consignment of Vinery Sales, agent for Trinity Farm.

The leading buyer was Atlantic Bloodstock with six purchases for $274,000. The leading consignor was RFHF Bloodstock with 30 sold for a total of $1,070,500.

2017 Fasig-Tipton New York Fall Mixed Sale

Top Hips

Hip Sex, Sire–Dam Sale Price
200  c, wlg, Into Mischief–Darling Mambo
Buyer: Mahoney Eden Manor & Classic Bloodstock
Consignor: RF HF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm & Kingsport Farm  		 $170,000
69 High Pitch
m, 4, Medaglia d'Oro–Mystic Melody
Covering Sire: Hard Spun
Buyer: John C. Kimmel, agent for John McClutchy
Consignor: Sequel New York		 $150,000
108 f, wlg, Tiznow–Raesunbridledfaith
Buyer: Triple A Thoroughbreds
Consignor: RF HF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm & Kingsport Farm		 $150,000
143 f, wlg, Cairo Prince–Speightstown Lady
Buyer: Diamond Beach Farm
Consignor: Vinery Sales		 $117,000
73 Justenufappeal
m, 9, Exchange Rate–Hasty Appeal
Covering Sire: Runhappy
Buyer: Douglas S. Arnold, agent
Consignor: Vinery Sales, agent for Dutchess Views Farm Partnerships		 $102,000
20 Sheriffa
m, 6, Posse–Smileforamile
Covering Sire: Palace
Buyer: Linda Rice, agent
Consignor: Harry L. Landry Bloodstock		 $90,000
105 c, wlg, Awesome Again–Queen Buxley
Buyer: Katie Taylor, agent
Consignor: Fort Christopher's Thoroughbreds		 $80,000
191 c, wlg, Cairo Prince–Chloe Bear
Buyer: Atlantic Bloodstock
Consignor: RF HF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm & Kingsport Farm		 $80,000
110 c, wlg, Mineshaft–Rare Edition
Buyer: Atlantic Bloodstock
Consignor: Vinery Sales, agent for Dutchess Views Farm Partnerships		 $77,000
180 c, wlg, Orb–Black Escort
Buyer: K.M.C.F.F.
Consignor: RF HF Bloodstock		 $75,000