Into Mischief Colt Tops Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Fall Sale

A weanling colt by popular sire Into Mischief topped a record-setting renewal of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga fall sale Oct. 16 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
The sales-topping colt, consigned as Hip 200, is a half-brother to multiple stakes-placed winner Darling Sky and is out of the Broad Brush mare Darling Mambo. The colt was purchased for $170,000 by Mahoney Eden Manor and Classic Bloodstock from the consignment of RFHF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm/Kingsport Farm.
Fasig-Tipton reported 143 horses sold at the one-day sale for a total of $3,251,500, with an average of $22,738 and a median of $12,000, both records for the fall sale. With 93 not sold, the RNA rate was 39.4%. The 2017 average was a 34.1% improvement over the 2016 figure of $16,955, while the median increased 41.2% from $8,500 in 2016. Five horses sold for $100,000 or more, topping four last year.
The top price weanling filly, Hip 108, is a daughter of Tiznow out of Raesunbridledfaith, a multiple stakes-placed daughter of graded stakes winner Unbridled Hope. The filly, from the family of graded stakes winners Sugar Shock and Bearpath, sold for $150,000 to Triple A Thoroughbreds and was also from the consignment of RFHF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm/Kingsport Farm.
The sale's highest-priced broodmare was High Pitch, Hip 69, who was purchased for $150,000 by John Kimmel, agent for John McClutchy, from the consignment of Sequel New York. High Pitch, a 4-year-old winning daughter of Medaglia d'Oro , is carrying her first foal on a cover to Hard Spun .
A filly by Freud , Hip 292, was the most expensive of the handful of yearlings on offer when she sold for $40,000 to Honey Fee from the consignment of Vinery Sales, agent for Trinity Farm.
The leading buyer was Atlantic Bloodstock with six purchases for $274,000. The leading consignor was RFHF Bloodstock with 30 sold for a total of $1,070,500.
2017 Fasig-Tipton New York Fall Mixed Sale
Top Hips
|Hip
|Sex, Sire–Dam
|Sale Price
|200
|c, wlg, Into Mischief–Darling Mambo
Buyer: Mahoney Eden Manor & Classic Bloodstock
Consignor: RF HF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm & Kingsport Farm
|$170,000
|69
|High Pitch
m, 4, Medaglia d'Oro–Mystic Melody
Covering Sire: Hard Spun
Buyer: John C. Kimmel, agent for John McClutchy
Consignor: Sequel New York
|$150,000
|108
|f, wlg, Tiznow–Raesunbridledfaith
Buyer: Triple A Thoroughbreds
Consignor: RF HF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm & Kingsport Farm
|$150,000
|143
|f, wlg, Cairo Prince–Speightstown Lady
Buyer: Diamond Beach Farm
Consignor: Vinery Sales
|$117,000
|73
|Justenufappeal
m, 9, Exchange Rate–Hasty Appeal
Covering Sire: Runhappy
Buyer: Douglas S. Arnold, agent
Consignor: Vinery Sales, agent for Dutchess Views Farm Partnerships
|$102,000
|20
|Sheriffa
m, 6, Posse–Smileforamile
Covering Sire: Palace
Buyer: Linda Rice, agent
Consignor: Harry L. Landry Bloodstock
|$90,000
|105
|c, wlg, Awesome Again–Queen Buxley
Buyer: Katie Taylor, agent
Consignor: Fort Christopher's Thoroughbreds
|$80,000
|191
|c, wlg, Cairo Prince–Chloe Bear
Buyer: Atlantic Bloodstock
Consignor: RF HF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm & Kingsport Farm
|$80,000
|110
|c, wlg, Mineshaft–Rare Edition
Buyer: Atlantic Bloodstock
Consignor: Vinery Sales, agent for Dutchess Views Farm Partnerships
|$77,000
|180
|c, wlg, Orb–Black Escort
Buyer: K.M.C.F.F.
Consignor: RF HF Bloodstock
|$75,000