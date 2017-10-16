Into Mischief Colt Tops Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Fall Sale

A weanling colt by popular sire Into Mischief topped a record-setting renewal of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga fall sale Oct. 16 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

The sales-topping colt, consigned as Hip 200, is a half-brother to multiple stakes-placed winner Darling Sky and is out of the Broad Brush mare Darling Mambo. The colt was purchased for $170,000 by Mahoney Eden Manor and Classic Bloodstock from the consignment of RFHF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm/Kingsport Farm.

Fasig-Tipton reported 143 horses sold at the one-day sale for a total of $3,251,500, with an average of $22,738 and a median of $12,000, both records for the fall sale. With 93 not sold, the RNA rate was 39.4%. The 2017 average was a 34.1% improvement over the 2016 figure of $16,955, while the median increased 41.2% from $8,500 in 2016. Five horses sold for $100,000 or more, topping four last year.

The top price weanling filly, Hip 108, is a daughter of Tiznow out of Raesunbridledfaith, a multiple stakes-placed daughter of graded stakes winner Unbridled Hope. The filly, from the family of graded stakes winners Sugar Shock and Bearpath, sold for $150,000 to Triple A Thoroughbreds and was also from the consignment of RFHF Bloodstock, agent for Hidden Lake Farm/Kingsport Farm.

The sale's highest-priced broodmare was High Pitch, Hip 69, who was purchased for $150,000 by John Kimmel, agent for John McClutchy, from the consignment of Sequel New York. High Pitch, a 4-year-old winning daughter of Medaglia d'Oro , is carrying her first foal on a cover to Hard Spun .

A filly by Freud , Hip 292, was the most expensive of the handful of yearlings on offer when she sold for $40,000 to Honey Fee from the consignment of Vinery Sales, agent for Trinity Farm.

The leading buyer was Atlantic Bloodstock with six purchases for $274,000. The leading consignor was RFHF Bloodstock with 30 sold for a total of $1,070,500.