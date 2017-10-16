Mondialiste Retired, to Stand at Elwick Stud

Dual grade 1 winner Mondialiste has been retired from racing and will stand at Geoff Turnbull's Elwick Stud in Northern England, the farm announced Oct. 15.

Turnbull purchased the son of Galileo (IRE) just before the horse's 5-year-old season. At that point, the runner had only one allowance-level victory, although he had placed third in the group 1 Prix Jean Prat at Chantilly as a 3-year-old.

In 2015 he won the Skybet Supporting Yorkshire Racing Summer Festival Pomfret Stakes by 10 lengths in late July, his fifth start for his new connections and trainer David O'Meara. He followed that with a victory in the Betfred Mobile Strensall Stakes (G3) at York.

In his North American debut Mondialiste finished a half-length in front to take the $1 million Ricoh Woodbine Mile Stakes (G1T) over a yielding turf course. However, faced with champion turf mare Tepin in his next start, he was handed a 2 1/4-length defeat to finish second in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) at Keeneland.

As a 6-year-old he returned to the United States to score a neck victory in the Arlington Million XXIV Stakes (G1T).

Mondialiste raced in France, England, Canada, Hong Kong, Dubai, and the U.S., to amass a record of 5-6-5 from 31 starts, 12 of which were grade/group 1 races, and earnings of $1,830,660.

Mondialiste will stand for a fee of £6,000 (just under US$8,000) in 2018.