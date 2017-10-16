Volume 48 of General Stud Book Published

Volume 48 of the General Stud Book has been published and records Thoroughbred foalings in Great Britain and Ireland from 2013 to 2016.

In 1791 James Weatherby published the first volume of the General Stud Book, the original and authoritative register of the worldwide Thoroughbred breed which has remained in Weatherbys care ever since.

This year's volume represents the latest chapter in the unbroken General Stud Book record. The books are handcrafted using the finest materials, leathers and quality finishes.

"The General Stud Book is the world's founding Thoroughbred register and has been at the heart of our British and Irish business for nearly 230 years, and we remain committed to publishing this historic record in its original printed format," said Weatherbys chairman Johnny Weatherby.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.