Brown, Wilson Recognized for Efforts at Hermitage

Preservation Kentucky has honored Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson for their efforts at Hermitage and Woodland Farms in Oldham County.

In Excellence in Preservation Awards announced Oct. 16 by Preservation Kentucky, Brown and Wilson were awarded the Linda Bruckheimer Excellence in Rural Preservation Award.

Preservation Kentucky noted the efforts at the farms that date back to the mid-1800s in the conservation and sustainability of the farmland; and, the restoration of the historic homes, chapel, smokehouse, barns, and other historic resources on the properties.

“The annual awards are an important event for Preservation Kentucky and the community-at-large,” said Preservation Kentucky executive director Betsy Hatfield. “It’s a time for us to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the field, and excelled in areas that are critical to our work: advocacy, education, craftsmanship, heritage tourism, sustainability, tax credits, public service, and professional development.

“Each of our recipients has demonstrated a success the general public needs to hear about; our collective work is what makes historic preservation doable, effective, and understandable to the public who needs to understand it. We are continually educating Kentuckians on why preservation is good business, and advocating for better legislation to incentivize it for those who are willing to do it.”