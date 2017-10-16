Siblings of Successful Graduates Accent Barretts Sale

Yearling bargains often come out of the Barretts fall sale, and several successful graduates have siblings in this year's catalog. The sale, to be held Oct. 17 at Fairplex in Pomona, Calif., beginning at 11 a.m. PDT, consists primarily of yearlings, but includes broodmares, weanlings, and 2-year-olds.

Zakaroff, Continental Divide, and Ismelucky are graduates to have won stakes this year and who have siblings on offer.

A $25,000 graduate who won this year's El Camino Real Derby (G3), Kentucky-bred Zakaroff (Slew's Tiznow —Grand Advice, by Mr. Greeley) has a California-bred yearling full sister in this year's sale. Adrian Gonzalez's Checkmate Thoroughbreds has consigned the filly as agent.

Continental Divide, out of the Dixeland Band mare Bandora, sold for $45,000 at last year's Barretts fall sale and topped this year's Barretts May 2-year-old sale at $245,000. The California-bred won the Graduation Stakes at Del Mar in August. Sue Greene's Woodbridge Farm consigned Continental Divide to the 2016 fall sale and has his yearling half brother by Smiling Tiger this year.

Smiling Tiger is off to a quick start at stud, currently leading California's first-crop sires. His foals include Spiced Perfection, winner of this year's Generous Portion Stakes at Del Mar. Woodbridge also sold Spiced Perfection at the 2016 Barretts fall sale, for $6,500 to John Brocklebank. The filly sold again for $50,000 at this year's Barretts March 2-year-old sale to Dare to Dream Stables.

Continental Divide is by Animal Kingdom , another first-crop sire doing well. Animal Kingdom has a yearling filly in the fall sale catalog named Someday Special. Out of the West by West mare Cash No Credit, the dam of grade 3 winner Praying for Cash (Songandaprayer) and stakes winner Credit Report, the Kentucky-bred filly is being consigned by Stormy Hull and Ginger Samples' Critter Creek Farm.

California-bred Ismelucky captured the 2017 Barretts Debutante Stakes and sold for $90,000 at last year's fall sale. John Harris' Harris Farms consigned Ismelucky and this year brings her half sister, by Acclamation—Ismene, by Tribal Rule, to the sale as agent for Stephen Ferraro.

Champion Shanghai Bobby has his first crop to the races this year and is ranked third nationally on the first-crop sire list. He has two Kentucky-bred yearlings in the catalog: H&E Ranch's filly out of the Holy Bull mare Sallie's Memory, dam of stakes winner Jamaican Memories (Slew City Slew), and Spencer Training Stables' filly out of the Unbridled's Song mare Erin's Song, a half sister to three stakes winners.

The sale includes a complete dispersal of the California holdings of John Antonelli, the breeder of champion Songbird. Greg Fanning is handling the J & M Thoroughbreds consignment as agent. Among those in the dispersal are Piedras Negras, the dam of graded winner La Traviata; Piedras Negras' weanling filly by Square Eddie ; and Passionate Cause, a 4-year-old daughter of Piedras Negras by Giant's Causeway .

In addition to the main catalog, the sale has a supplemental catalog with such offerings as yearling colts by Hard Spun and Candy Ride . Andy Havens' Havens Bloodstock Agency has consigned the Hard Spun colt, who is out of the stakes-placed Rahy mare Queen Martha. Checkmate has consigned the Candy Ride colt, a son of the graded stakes-placed War Front mare Sustained.