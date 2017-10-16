Gun Runner Solid in Santa Anita Work

Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm's Gun Runner put in his third West Coast work toward the Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1), going five furlongs Oct. 16 at Santa Anita Park.

With regular jockey Florent Geroux aboard, the 4-year-old son of Candy Ride worked in company with Gettysburg and completed the move in a final time of 1:00 2/5, the second fastest of 41 at the distance Monday. Gettysburg was credited with 1:01. Gun Runner galloped out to six furlongs in 1:12 4/5.

"I thought he worked great," trainer Steve Asmussen said. "We're obviously very excited about the position we're in with him. ... They did pick up a third horse going to the (quarter) pole, but that went smoothly. That didn't interrupt anything. Gun Runner looked great galloping out through the wire, he cooled out nicely."

The trainer said the plan for the multiple grade 1 winner is to have one more work Oct. 23 at Santa Anita and then ship to Del Mar.

"He's got one more work scheduled at Santa Anita and then we'll give him a breeze, nothing serious, at Del Mar, just an introduction to the course," he said.

As for how he thinks Gun Runner will handle the surface at Del Mar, the Hall of Fame trainer isn't concerned about his runner, who has competed in graded stakes at four different tracks this year with his only loss a second to Arrogate in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1).

"There's always a concern (about a new surface), but he gives us a great amount of confidence in the way that he's traveled and the different surfaces that he's run successfully on."

And for right now, team Gun Runner isn't focusing on the competition in the Classic, which will include another run against Arrogate.

"If considering (the competition) would help us, we'd do it," the trainer said. "But we're just worried about ourselves."

That competition was also out Monday morning at Santa Anita. Putting in a six-furlong move in preparation for this year's Classic was the 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Arrogate. Juddmonte Farms' champion son of Unbridled's Song completed the distance in a time of 1:13 1/5.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert had a number of other workers stretch their legs Monday, including champion sprinter and 2016 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) winner Drefong, who worked a bullet six furlongs in 1:12 1/5.

Winner of the Mohegan Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1), a Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" for the Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1), Mor Spirit cruised through six furlongs in 1:12 4/5. Multiple grade 1 winner Hoppertunity, last seen finishing sixth in the Dubai World Cup, clocked six furlongs in 1:13.

Also working Monday was Moonshine Memories, winner of the Chandelier Stakes (G1) and Del Mar Debutante (G1), going five furlongs in 1:02 2/5 for trainer Simon Callaghan. The 2-year-old Malibu Moon filly is pointing toward the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1).