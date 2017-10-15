Bullards Alley Dominates Canadian International at 42-1

Wayne Spalding and Faron McCubbins' Bullards Alley put on a performance of a lifetime Oct. 15 at Woodbine with an absolute romp at 42-1 odds in the $800,000 Pattison Canadian International Stakes (G1T).
The 5-year-old Flower Alley gelding snapped a 15-race winless streak dating back to May of 2016 with a daylight victory over the rain-softened turf in Toronto. He finished off the 1 1/2-mile test in 2:34.37 for his first grade 1 win. His last win in the Louisville Handicap (G3T) came over a wet Churchill Downs turf course in 2016.
With a stalking trip in fourth early, Bullards Alley took command as the field turned for home and pulled away from the rest without any challenge.
This story will be updated.