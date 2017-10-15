Blond Me Sweeps to E. P. Taylor Victory

After two unsuccessful runs in the U.S. in 2015, Blond Me was back in full force in 2017, when she battled with Kitten's Roar in the Woodbine stretch and pulled off a win the $500,000 E. P. Taylor Stakes (G1T) Oct. 15.

The 1 1/4-mile turf test was the first top-level win for the Irish-bred Tamayuz (GB) mare, who is trained by Andrew Balding and owned by Barbara Keller.

Blond Me (IRE), ch, 5/m

Tamayuz (GB) — Holda (IRE), by Docksider Owner: Mrs. Barbara M. Keller

Breeder: Wardstown Stud Ltd. (IRE)

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Tamayuz (GB) stands at Derrinstown Stud for 8,000 Euros (2017). Sale History

TATOC12013 • $108,893 • Consignor: Wardstown Stud • Buyer: Andrew Balding.

Racing near the back of the field of seven fillies and mares, Blond Me and jockey Oisin Murphy made a sweeping move on the final turn and ran down Kitten's Roar to secure a victory. Fourstar Crook finished third and Rainha Da Bateria came in fourth. The final time was 2:08.08.

This story will be updated.