Lady Eli Works Toward Filly & Mare Turf

Sheep Pond Partner's multiple graded stakes winner Lady Eli turned in a five-furlong breeze over Belmont Park's inner turf the morning of Oct. 15 in preparation for the final start of her career in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) Nov. 4 at Del Mar.

The 5-year-old Divine Park mare worked in company with Elysea's World, who finished second in the Sept. 16 Canadian Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine last time out. Lady Eli completed the drill in 1:01.45, the second-fastest of eight at the distance. Elysea's World was credited with 1:01.46.

"The course was in good shape," said trainer Chad Brown. "We had a little drizzle but it was fine. I thought Lady Eli again worked outstanding. It's very exciting to see her work this way."

A grade 1 winner at 2, 3, 4, and 5, Lady Eli has three wins from four starts this year, including victories in the Gamely Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park in May and the Diana Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course July 22. She has been training up to the Breeders' Cup following her 1 1/2-length score in the Woodford Reserve Ballston Spa Stakes (G2T) Aug. 26.

SHEA: Lady Eli Surges to Victory in Ballston Spa

"I'm so happy about our decision to (run in the Ballston Spa)," Brown said. "We were able to win the race, number one, and the time's done her well. She gets stronger and stronger each week, and we would've had to contend with soft-ish conditions in the Flower Bowl (G1T) last week, so it's all working out for her."