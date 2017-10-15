Bird Song to Enter Stud at Gainesway

Marylou Whitney Stables' homebred multiple graded stakes winner Bird Song, a son of Whitney's Eclipse champion 3-year-old filly and Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Bird Town, will enter stud at Gainesway near Lexington in 2018.

Sired by the late Unbridled's Song, who currently sits at the top of 2017 general sires list, Bird Song carried his speed to earn a pair of 2017 graded stakes victories—the Alysheba Stakes Presented by Big Fish Casino (G2) over 1 1/16 miles at Churchill Downs and the Fred W. Hooper Stakes (G3) over one mile at Gulfstream Park. A winner of five races in 14 starts, Bird Song earned $512,707.

"Bird Song's greatest attribute was his natural speed," said trainer Ian Wilkes. "I look forward to sending mares to him."

Bird Song's second dam is 2004 Broodmare of the Year Dear Birdie, who produced Bird Town and three-time grade 1 winner Birdstone . Birdstone, also a Whitney homebred standing at Gainesway, sired two classic winners in his first crop: Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Mine That Bird and Belmont Stakes (G1) winner and champion 3-year-old Summer Bird.

"Bird Song is a multiple graded stakes winner with an excellent physical, and he's out of a champion, Bird Town, who ran the fastest Kentucky Oaks ever," said John Hendrickson, husband of Marylou Whitney. "You can't ask for much more in a stallion prospect."

Gainesway president Antony Beck added, "Bird Song is similar to outstanding sires, such as Empire Maker , Malibu Moon , Speightstown , Bernardini , Smart Strike, and Kingmambo, who, like Bird Song, were produced from mares who were either grade 1 winners or champions."

Bird Song will stand for $5,000 LFSN and will be available for inspection at Gainesway beginning Oct. 17.