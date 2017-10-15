West Coast, Bolt d'Oro Log Breeders' Cup Works

Following West Coast's first work back after his score in the Pennsylvania Derby (G1), trainer Bob Baffert said the remaining steps toward the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) would be to "gear up" the Flatter colt.

After an easy half-mile in :48 4/5 Oct. 8, West Coast's performance the morning of Oct. 15 at Santa Anita Park looked geared up in comparison.

With stablemate Cat Burglar ahead of him in the backstretch, Gary and Mary West's Classic contender moved alongside the older workmate in the turn and the pair finished about even at the wire. West Coast was clocked in 1:12 for six furlongs, while Cat Burglar got the distance in 1:12 4/5.

"It was a good work. It was a nice, stiff work," Baffert said. "Next week we have to decide if we're going to run them or not, and he has to be doing really well."

Earlier in the 7:45 a.m. workout session, undefeated Bolt d'Oro logged his first workout since his 7 3/4-length score in the FrontRunner Stakes (G1). Under jockey Corey Nakatani, the Medaglia d'Oro colt covered four furlongs in :48 4/5 without any asking, and ran the final furlong in :11 3/5.

Owner/trainer Mick Ruis said the plan for the likely Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) favorite was to just get in an easy breeze.

"After the last race it looked like he could go a mile and a half, so we don't have to put any stamina in," Ruis said. "We just want to keep him happy and fresh for the race."

Ruis, who describes the two-time grade 1 winner as "super mellow" said Bolt d'Oro will get two more works at Santa Anita, then will ship to Del Mar the week of the Breeders' Cup to school and gallop into the race.

"Before the FrontRunner we had to wake him up for his Lasix (shot)," Ruis said. "He was sleeping and the doctor is going, 'We're going to need to wake him up.'

"His mind is as strong as his body, if not stronger."

Other notable works Sunday included the Baffert-trained Abel Tasman, who covered five furlongs in 1:00 2/5 in preparation for the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1); Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) aspirant Constellation (seven furlongs in 1:26 4/5), Breeders' Cup Turf (G1) hopeful Hunt (five furlongs in 1:02 1/5 on the training track); Breeders' Cup Juvenile turf candidate Snapper Sinclair (five furlongs in 1:01 1/5); Faypien (six furlongs in 1:12 4/5); and Midnight Storm, who could go in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1) or Breeder's Cup Dirt Mile (G1), went four furlongs in :48 4/5.