Deirdre Lands Final Leg of Triple Tiara in Shuka Sho

Deirdre (JPN), under a perfectly timed ride by Christophe Lemaire, emerged from a rail-skimming trip to swoop to victory in the Shuka Sho (G1) Oct. 15 at Kyoto Racecourse, the final leg of Japan's filly Triple Crown.

In a relatively wide-open race, Lys Gracieux (JPN) took second, a nose in front of Mozu Katchan (JPN). The favorite, Aerolithe (JPN), finished seventh after tracking the early pace. Soul Stirring (JPN), the Frankel filly who won the grade 1 Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks), did not contest the Shuka Sho, opting for the grade 1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) against older rivals and males Oct. 29 at Tokyo Racecourse.

Lemaire was content to let Deirdre, a daughter of Harbinger out of the Special Week (JPN) mare Reizend (JPN), lope along well back in the 18-filly field. Nearing the stretch turn, he began to advance his filly past rivals while saving ground. Straightening for home, he eased out, found Deirdre more than willing, and won with authority by 1 1/4 lengths, stopping the timer at 2:00.2 for 2,000 meters (almost 1 1/4 miles) over yielding turf on a rainy day.

"I think the filly was in top condition today," Lemaire said. "She was on her toes in the post parade, which just shows how keen she was to go out there and run.

"Her break wasn't good and we had to race further back than we had hoped. But the pace was fast, which worked for us, and she gave a terrific run in the stretch."

Deirdre finished sixth in the grade 1 Oka Sho (Japanese One Thousand Guineas) in April at Hanshin, going 1,600 meters and improved to fourth at the end of the 2,400-meter Yushun Himba in May in Tokyo. She prepped for the Shuka Sho triumph with victories against easier competition at Sapporo and Nakayama in August and September.

It was her first top-level win and also the first for her British-bred sire, winner of the 2010 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) at Ascot. Lemaire scored his 14th grade 1 win in Japan. Deirdre was bred at Northern Farm and is trained by Mitsuru Hashida for owner Touji Morita.

Despite the conditions, 32,484 fans turned out to see the Shuka Sho and the race generated turnover of almost ¥13.7 billion (US$122 million).

Last year's Shuka Sho winner, Vivlos (JPN), won this year's Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World (G1) at Meydan on Dubai World Cup night.