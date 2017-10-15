Charitable Annuity Noses Rivals in WV Breeders' Classic

The $350,000 West Virginia Breeders' Classic Oct. 14 lived up to its billing.

The stretch run at Charles Town was indeed a classic, with the ingredients for drama piling up as a trio of contenders charged toward the wire.

There was the frontrunner, North Atlantic, digging in, after he took command in the final bend of the three-turn, 1 1/8-mile test for West Virginia-breds. There was the former champ, Charitable Annuity, who won the 2015 West Virginia Breeders' Classic and finished second in 2016, looking for redemption with a closing bid on the outside. And there was the longshot, Weekend Liberty, with a head of steam but limited options, all out to get up on the rail and spring the upset.

The three noses seemingly hit the wire at the same time, but the win photo revealed Charitable Annuity prevailed by the slimmest of margins over North Atlantic, with Weekend Liberty another nose back in third.

It was a hard-earned victory for the 5-year-old Charitable Man gelding, who has done his fair share of earning for his owner Mark Russell and trainer James Casey. Charitable Annuity now has 15 wins from 28 starts and $848,454 in earnings.

He raced in sixth, then fifth, as Green Time set the early pace. The fractions through six furlongs went in :23.79, :47.88, and 1:13.07, but it was clear, as jockey Jenn Miller went to the whip during their second trip through the backstretch, that Green Time would not be a lasting threat.

With a three-wide move in the final bend, North Atlantic passed momentary leader Ello Govna to assume control, but Charitable Annuity and jockey Christian Hiraldo advanced and loomed late in the turn. In the stretch the duel was on, but an unexpected challenger arrived late on the scene. Weekend Liberty, off at 13-1, appeared to be trapped behind North Atlantic and a tiring Ello Govna, but found just enough room to split the two to set up a final surge to the wire.

But the nod went to Charitable Annuity, who stopped the clock in 1:53.37 to claim his sixth stakes win.

Three lengths behind the top three came Ello Govna, who was followed by Blazin Luck, Follow the Notion, Rockhopper Penguin, Big Bad Dude, Green Time, and Profit Machine, to complete the order of finish.