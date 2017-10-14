Stellar Wind Works for Breeders' Cup Distaff

Hronis Racing's champion Stellar Wind worked six furlongs in 1:13 3/5 Oct. 14 in her penultimate breeze at Santa Anita Park before she moves to Del Mar for final preparations for the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) Nov. 3.

Trainer John Sadler worked Stellar Wind in company with That's a Lady, who was timed in 1:14 1/5 for six furlongs.

"It was a good work for her," said jockey Victor Espinoza, who was aboard for the drill." The track was a little slow, so the time was good. She's getting ready. She's going in the right direction right now and she's doing good."

Working for the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) Saturday morning was TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1) winner Collected for Bob Baffert (six furlongs, 1:14). Sadler trainee Accelerate also worked six furlongs in 1:14 for the Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1).

Sadler expects to give Stellar Wind one more breeze at Santa Anita before shipping to Del Mar. Richard Mandella has a similar agenda in mind for Zenyatta Stakes (G1) and Santa Anita Oaks (G1) winner Paradise Woods (Distaff) and Rodeo Drive Stakes (G1T) victress Avenge (Filly & Mare Turf).

"They'll have one more work here and maybe one small one at Del Mar," Mandella said.

Other notable works at Santa Anita Saturday came from graded winners Estrechada (six furlongs, 1:16), Imperative (six furlongs, 1:14), Cambodia (seven furlongs, 1:28 3/5), Decked Out (four furlongs, :52 1/5, training track), and Itsinthepost (four furlongs, :49 2/5, training track).