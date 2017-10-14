Redzel Sprints to Victory in The Everest

It was impossible to miss Redzel (AUS)'s bright red colors as the field was sent on its way for the inaugural running of The TAB Everest Stakes (G1) at Randwick Oct. 14. At the finish, any colors would have been unmistakable as the 5-year-old son of Snitzel (AUS) drove on to a three-quarter-length victory.

Vega Magic (AUS) finished second in the "pay-to-play" sprint, modeled on Gulfstream Park's Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1). Brave Smash (JPN) came in third and the one-time world's top sprinter, Chautauqua, finished fourth.

The Everest was worth AUS$10 million (about $7.9 million), making it the richest grass race in the world.

Redzel, trained by the father-and-son team of Peter and Paul Snowden and owned by the large Triple Crown Syndicate, jumped out well in the 1,200-meter sprint and raced just outside pacesetter Houtzen (AUS) around the turn and into the stretch. With 200 meters to run, jockey Kerrin McEvoy gave him his cue and Redzel quickly opened up a daylight advantage.

Vega Magic, a lukewarm favorite, rallied boldly well out on the track but couldn't quite close the gap. Houtzen faded to finish seventh and the second favorite, She Will Reign (AUS), beat only one horse.

"Couldn't have worked out any better," McEvoy told Seven Network. "Woo-hoo! We had a dream run outside the leader. I am over the moon."

Redzel is out of the Rubiton (AUS) mare Millrich (AUS), who died just weeks after he was foaled. He came to The Everest off a full month's layoff following a victory in the Bowermans Office Furniture Shorts (G2) at Randwick. Much of the attention in that race was focused on Chautauqua, who was making his first start of the season and finished with enthusiasm to get home seventh.

The Everest differs from the Pegasus in that it required a three-year buy-in commitment for each gate, but like the Pegasus, it offered gate buyers the options of running their own horse, trading or selling the slot, or finding a horse with which to partner.

That last option landed Redzel in the 12-horse field, filling the slot held by bloodstock agent James Harron. He earned the winner's share of AUS$5.8 million (about $4.58 million).

There was some question whether a "buy-in" race would fly in Australia, which has its own ways. But an enthusiastic crowd of more than 33,000 turned out at Randwick to enjoy the race and enthusiasm, while not exactly at Melbourne Cup (G1) pitch, was high throughout the country.

Redzel now has five straight wins and complete attention on the world stage.