Retired Puerto Rico Runners Start Journey to Mainland

Eight retired Thoroughbreds from Puerto Rico started their United States Department of Agriculture-required eight days of quarantine Oct. 11, the first step on their journey to the contiguous United States, according to Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare.

The eight who have started quarantine are: Poker Dave, who is going back to his breeder Karen Hickman; Sweetlandofliberty and Rodriguito, who are being retired to the Exceller Fund; Victor Spider, heading to his breeders, Mr. and Mrs. David Randal; Salientito, who will go to the farm of his breeder's (A.T. Skinner) daughter; Winning Dubai, headed to Old Friends Equine near Georgetown; Ugottabcatty going to his former owner in Washington state; and Lallie, who is returning to her breeder, Stonehaven Steadings.

Since Hurricane Maria hit the island Sept. 20, the nearly 800 horses at Hipódromo Camarero near San Juan have been surviving off minimal supplies in damaged barns. Various industry members—including Thoroughbred Charities of America, American Association of Equine Practitioners, The Jockey Club, Brook Ledge, Ocala Breeders' Sales, and Bonnie Heath Farm's Kim Heath—worked to get shipments of feed and vet supplies to the island.

BLOODHORSE STAFF: Flight Delivers Feed and Vet Supplies to Puerto Rico

The CTA's Shelley Blodgett said levels of feed, hay, and shavings at the racetrack have improved, but the organization is being asked to retire more horses than usual.

"(Puerto Rico) hay seems to be improving and suppliers on island are starting to take and make deliveries—(but it) still has a way to go," Blodgett said via text message. "Feed plants are open and feed suppliers (are) functioning now, so feed and grain are available.

"Shavings are also available to some extent. The main issue at (the) track is the barns aren't being repaired. (There are) still many stalls without roofs and with recent heavy rains, some horses are still exposed to elements and any shavings they put down got wet or were washed away. So (there is a) lack of roofing and (some horses are) standing on concrete ... at the track."

The CTA reported that 14 horses have been euthanized for various reasons, such as colic, founder, and other exposure issues. Those 14 include: Serie Mundial, Dayne's Pulpit, Biscotti, Salto del Indio, Vuelve Gilberto M, El Traketo, Senor Cali, Pelusita, Native Speed, Recogido, Palma Soriano, Irish Chatter, and Roman's Touch. CTA is working to confirm the name of the 14th horse.