Chemical Charge, a Canadian International Stakes contender, at Woodbine Oct. 10

Michael Burns

Weekend Stakes Rundown: Woodbine's Grade 1 Sunday

Top-level grass races at Woodbine and Keeneland are the main events.

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week top-level grass races at Woodbine and Keeneland are the main events. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Oct. 14

4:46 p.m.—$150,000 Futurity Stakes (G3) at Belmont Park

Sagamore Farm and Stanley Hough's Barry Lee will switch surfaces in search of his first graded victory. After a 6 1/2-length debut win at Laurel Park in July, the Violence  colt finished a far-back eighth in the Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2), then came back to win the Arlington-Washington Futurity on the Arlington International Racecourse synthetic main track Sept. 9.

Entries: Futurity S. (G3)

Belmont Park, Saturday, October 14, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 2 yo
  • 4:46 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Red Peril (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuca Panici118Rohan Crichton12/1
22Happy Like a Fool (KY)Tyler Gaffalione115Wesley A. Ward5/2
33Barry Lee (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario120Horacio DePaz5/1
44Mojovation (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez118Todd A. Pletcher3/1
55Smooth B (PA)Paco Lopez120Robert E. Reid, Jr.15/1
66Engage (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz118Chad C. Brown2/1

5:19 p.m.—$200,000 Pebbles Stakes at Belmont Park

Hope Jones' Party Boat is one of the most accomplished 3-year-old fillies in the field, with graded placings in the Aug. 19 Lake Placid Stakes (G2T) and July 21 Lake George Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course in her previous two starts.

Entries: Pebbles S.

Belmont Park, Saturday, October 14, 2017, Race 9

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 5:19 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Adorable Miss (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez121Todd A. Pletcher6/1
22Rubilinda (KY)Jose L. Ortiz121Chad C. Brown8/5
33Thais (FR)John R. Velazquez121Chad C. Brown5/2
44Party Boat (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario121H. Graham Motion5/1
55Sylphide (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJunior Alvarado119Jane Cibelli20/1
66Lido (KY)Nik Juarez117Kiaran P. McLaughlin20/1
77Bellavais (KY)Manuel Franco121James J. Toner15/1
88Dynatail (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePaco Lopez121Michael Dini12/1
99Scheme (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoe Bravo117H. James Bond20/1

5:30 p.m.—$500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1T) at Keeneland

It wasn't that long ago that La Coronel owned bragging rights over a chunk of her expected foes in the QEII. After toppling the likes of New Money Honey and stablemate Dream Dancing in the April 13 Appalachian Stakes Presented by Japan Racing Association (G3T), she notched a half-length victory in the Edgewood Stakes Presented by Forcht Bank (G3T)—a win that led to a trip to Royal Ascot for a run in the June 23 Coronation Stakes (G1), where she finished fifth. She's since finished fourth in the Lake Placid (G2T) and second in the Sands Point (G2T)

Entries: Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup S. presented by Lane's End (G1T)

Keeneland, Saturday, October 14, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade IT
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 5:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Con Te Partiro (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith121Wesley A. Ward30/1
22Proctor's Ledge (KY)Corey J. Lanerie121Brendan P. Walsh9/2
33Daddys Lil Darling (KY)Robby Albarado121Kenneth G. McPeek20/1
44Dream Dancing (KY)Julien R. Leparoux121Mark E. Casse6/1
55Unforgetable Filly (GB)Josephine Gordon121Hugo Palmer20/1
66La Coronel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano121Mark E. Casse6/1
77Wuheida (GB)William T. Buick121Charles Appleby4/1
88Madam Dancealot (IRE)Jamie Theriot121Richard Baltas15/1
99Beau Recall (IRE)Joseph Talamo121Simon Callaghan12/1
1010Uni (GB)Irad Ortiz, Jr.121Chad C. Brown9/2
1111New Money Honey (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano121Chad C. Brown4/1

6:02 p.m.—$100,000 California Distaff Handicap at Santa Anita Park

Alan Klein and Philip Lebherz's Miss Sunset seeks her third straight California-bred stakes victory, following back-to-back dirt scores in the July 30 Fleet Treat Stakes and Sept. 4 C.E.R.F. Stakes at Del Mar. The Into Mischief  filly is not unfamiliar with the Santa Anita hillside turf course, however, as her victory in the Feb. 12 Sweet Life Stakes over the unique course is one of two stakes she's won on grass.

Entries: California Distaff H.

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, October 14, 2017, Race 6

  • STK
  • About 6 1/2f
  • Downhill turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 3:02 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Bad Ju Ju (CA)Corey S. Nakatani122Peter Miller6/1
22Late 'n Left (CA)Stewart Elliott115Anthony K. Saavedra30/1
33Barbara Beatrice (CA)Tiago Josue Pereira120Philip D'Amato6/1
44Long Hot Summer (CA)Flavien Prat124Philip D'Amato5/2
55Miss Sunset (CA)Gary L. Stevens123Jeff Bonde2/1
66Run for Retts (CA)Evin A. Roman118Steven Miyadi20/1
77Starlite Style (CA)Brayan Pena118Hector O. Palma15/1
88Moonless Sky (CA)Kent J. Desormeaux121Eddie Truman7/2
99Ready to Hula Lula (CA)Tyler Baze118Mark Glatt20/1

10:30 p.m.—$350,000 West Virginia Breeders' Classic at Charles Town

After winning the 2015 edition of the West Virginia Breeders' Classic and a second-place finish in 2016, Charitable Annuity will try to win the race for a second time. The 5-year-old Charitable Man gelding has 14 wins overall and five stakes victories, but has just one win from six starts in 2017—a June 8 allowance at Charles Town.

Entries: West Virginia Breeders' Classic S.

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races, Saturday, October 14, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $350,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 10:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Big Bad Dude (WV)Darius Thorpe122Anthony M. Rideoutt II20/1
22North Atlantic (WV)Arnaldo Bocachica122Jeff C. Runco3/1
33Charitable Annuity (WV)Christian Hiraldo122James W. Casey9/5
44Ello Govna (WV)Jose Montano122Ollie L. Figgins, III4/1
55Rockhopper Penguin (WV)Jevian Toledo122Ronney W. Brown20/1
66Weekend Liberty (WV)Gerald Almodovar122Jeff C. Runco15/1
77Green Time (WV)Jenn Miller122Wayne Potts20/1
88Profit Machine (WV)Keeneland Sales GraduateOscar Flores122Timothy C. Grams20/1
99Follow the Notion (WV)Luis A. Batista122Gary L. Williams, Jr.6/1
1010Blazin Luck (WV)Xavier Perez122Ollie L. Figgins, III10/1
1111Navigate (WV)J. D. Acosta122James M. Day20/1
1212Run Real Quiet (WV)Luis A. Batista122Gary L. Williams, Jr.20/1
1313Charitable Mark (WV)Jan C. Batista122Raimondo Schiano-Dicola20/1

Sunday, Oct. 15

2:01 p.m.—$150,000 Matron Stakes (G3) at Belmont Park

After an off-the-board finish in her first try at a route, Bruce Tallisman's Take Charge Paula will return to sprinting in the Matron. After a 4 1/4-length debut win July 7 at Monmouth Park, the daughter of Take Charge Indy  captured a three-length win in the White Clay Creek Stakes Aug. 9 at Delaware Park. Take Charge Paula then stretched out in the Pocahontas Stakes (G2) Sept. 16 at Churchill Downs, where she finished 10th.

Entries: Matron S. (G3)

Belmont Park, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 3

  • Grade III
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 2:01 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Tarawa (KY)Dylan Davis117David P. Duggan15/1
22Take Charge Paula (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNik Juarez119Kelly J. Breen3/1
33Happy Like a Fool (KY)Tyler Gaffalione117Wesley A. Ward7/5
44Valuable Package (FL)Wilmer A. Garcia117Skip Einhorn8/1
55Honey Graeme (FL)Irad Ortiz, Jr.117Richard A. Violette, Jr.2/1

3:48 p.m.—$250,000 Nearctic Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine

Robert Evans' homebred White Flag has found his best stride sprinting in New York and will ship across the border with hopes he'll continue his roll. The last-out Allied Forces Stakes winner against fellow 3-year-olds Sept. 10 on the grass at Belmont Park will take on graded competition for the first time.

Entries: Nearctic S. (G2T)

Woodbine, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 6

  • Grade IIT
  • 6f
  • Turf
  • $250,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:48 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Dowse's Beach (NY)Jose L. Ortiz117Brad H. Cox5/2
22White Flag (KY)Joel Rosario116Christophe Clement7/2
33Circle of Friends (ON)Eurico Rosa Da Silva116Robert P. Tiller20/1
44Ikerrin Road (IRE)David Moran119Vito Armata6/1
55Conquest Tsunami (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduatePatrick Husbands117Mark E. Casse8/1
66Yorkton (ON)Jesse M. Campbell116Stuart C. Simon15/1
77Cotai Glory (GB)Oisin Murphy117Charles Hills2/1
88Field of Courage (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Contreras117Mark E. Casse15/1

4:21 p.m.—$125,000 Ontario Derby (G3) at Woodbine

Queen's Plate winner Holy Helena will take on males once again in the Ontario Derby, where she'll face Preakness Stakes (G1) third-place finisher Senior Investment. After finishing 3 1/2 lengths in front of fellow Ontario Derby entrant Tiz a Slam in the Queen's Plate, Holy Helena was unsuccessful in her lone grade 1 attempt against fillies in the Aug. 19 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga.

Entries: Ontario Derby (G3)

Woodbine, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/8m
  • All Weather Track
  • $125,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:21 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Gorgeous Kitten (KY)Jose L. Ortiz117Michael J. Maker8/1
22Grizzel (IRE)David Moran116Michael J. Doyle3/1
33Guy Caballero (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Manuel Hernandez119Catherine Day Phillips20/1
44Senior Investment (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado119Kenneth G. McPeek4/1
55Undulated (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePatrick Husbands117Mark E. Casse15/1
66Tiz a Slam (ON)Eurico Rosa Da Silva117Roger L. Attfield6/1
77Colonel Samsen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePatrick Husbands117Mark E. Casse20/1
88Holy Helena (ON)Luis Contreras118James A. Jerkens2/1
99Cool Catomine (ON)Gary Boulanger119John A. Ross12/1

5:28 p.m.—$500,000 E. P. Taylor Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine

Looking to redeem herself from a seventh-place finish in last year's E. P. Taylor is Nezwaah, who has won two stakes this year, including the July 2 Pretty Polly Stakes (G1) over fellow E. P. Taylor entrant Rain Goddess. The Roger Varian-trained Dubawi filly was most recently fourth behind Enable in the Aug. 24 Darley Yorkshire Oaks (G1).

Entries: E. P. Taylor S. (G1T)

Woodbine, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade IT
  • 1 1/4m
  • Turf
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:28 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Kitten's Roar (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz124Michael J. Maker12/1
22Fourstar Crook (NY)Javier Castellano124Chad C. Brown8/1
33Quidura (GB)Junior Alvarado124H. Graham Motion3/1
44Rainha Da Bateria (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux124Chad C. Brown10/1
55Sassy Little Lila (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux124Brad H. Cox12/1
66Nezwaah (GB)Andrea Atzeni124Roger Varian5/2
77Rain Goddess (IRE)Ryan L. Moore119Aidan P. O'Brien9/2
88Blond Me (IRE)Oisin Murphy124Andrew Balding6/1
99Puca (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario124William I. Mott20/1

5:30 p.m.—$70,000 Speakeasy Stakes at Santa Anita Park

Phoenix Thoroughbred III's Mourinho could not have been much more impressive in a 4 1/2-length debut win Sept. 30 at Santa Anita and the Bob Baffert-trained Super Saver  colt will encounter stakes winner Show It N Moe It in the six-furlong Speakeasy.

Entries: Speakeasy S.

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 5

  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $70,000
  • 2 yo
  • 2:29 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Candy Crew (KY)Martin A. Pedroza120John W. Sadler4/1
22Soul of Discretion (KY)Edwin A. Maldonado120Jeff Bonde8/1
33Show It N Moe It (CA)Evin A. Roman119Gary Sherlock6/1
44Beautiful Shot (FL)Kent J. Desormeaux120J. Keith Desormeaux5/2
55Here Is Happy (OH)Joseph Talamo118Craig Anthony Lewis10/1
66Mourinho (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith120Bob Baffert6/5

6:10 p.m.—$800,000 Canadian International Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine

Erupt, who provided a 12-1 upset in last year's Canadian International, will look to become the fourth back-to-back winner of the 1 1/2-mile turf race. Other back-to-back winners of the Canadian International are Shepperton (1942-43), George Royal (1965-66), and Joshua Tree (2012-13).

Entries: Pattison Canadian International S. (G1T)

Woodbine, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade IT
  • 1 1/2m
  • Turf
  • $800,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 6:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Oscar Nominated (KY)Julien R. Leparoux126Michael J. Maker8/1
22Flamboyant (FR)Joel Rosario126Patrick Gallagher6/1
33Enterprising (FL)Rafael Manuel Hernandez126Michael J. Maker20/1
44Idaho (IRE)Ryan L. Moore126Aidan P. O'Brien5/2
55Johnny Bear (ON)Luis Contreras126Ashlee Brnjas12/1
66Postulation (KY)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.126Edward L. Graham12/1
77Bullards Alley (KY)Eurico Rosa Da Silva126Tim Glyshaw20/1
88Messi (GER)Jose L. Ortiz126H. Graham Motion8/1
99Erupt (IRE)Junior Alvarado126H. Graham Motion7/2
1010Chemical Charge (IRE)Oisin Murphy126Ralph Beckett5/1

9:15 p.m.—$50,000 Bull Dog Handicap at Fresno

Graded stakes winners Point Piper and G. G. Ryder clash in the closing-day feature at the Big Fresno Fair. One of four Jerry Hollendorfer trainees in the field of eight, G. G. Ryder won the Bull Dog in 2015 and ran second in 2016. With 13 wins from 39 starts and $635,695 in earnings, the 6-year-old son of Chhaya Dance has two graded wins on his résumé—the All American Stakes (G3) in 2015 and 2017.

Entries: Bull Dog H.

Fresno, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 7

  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $50,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:52 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Pass Due Payment (CA)Rocco Bowen114Ricardo Perez20/1
22Point Piper (KY)Abel Cedillo120Jerry Hollendorfer5/1
33Street Moxie (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCatalino Martinez117Jonathan Wong12/1
44Street Lad (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFrank T. Alvarado121Jerry Hollendorfer9/2
55G. G. Ryder (CA)Ricardo Gonzalez124Jerry Hollendorfer3/1
66Dixie Pistol (KY)Pedro M. Terrero117Rhoda March8/1
77Force (IRE)Juan J. Hernandez125John F. Martin5/2
88Seattle Serenade (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateWilliam Antongeorgi III119Jerry Hollendorfer6/1