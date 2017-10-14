Weekend Stakes Rundown: Woodbine's Grade 1 Sunday

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week top-level grass races at Woodbine and Keeneland are the main events. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Oct. 14

4:46 p.m.—$150,000 Futurity Stakes (G3) at Belmont Park

Sagamore Farm and Stanley Hough's Barry Lee will switch surfaces in search of his first graded victory. After a 6 1/2-length debut win at Laurel Park in July, the Violence colt finished a far-back eighth in the Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2), then came back to win the Arlington-Washington Futurity on the Arlington International Racecourse synthetic main track Sept. 9.

Entries: Futurity S. (G3) Belmont Park, Saturday, October 14, 2017, Race 8 Grade III

6f

Dirt

$150,000

2 yo

4:46 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Red Peril (KY) Luca Panici 118 Rohan Crichton 12/1 2 2Happy Like a Fool (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 115 Wesley A. Ward 5/2 3 3Barry Lee (KY) Joel Rosario 120 Horacio DePaz 5/1 4 4Mojovation (KY) John R. Velazquez 118 Todd A. Pletcher 3/1 5 5Smooth B (PA) Paco Lopez 120 Robert E. Reid, Jr. 15/1 6 6Engage (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Chad C. Brown 2/1

5:19 p.m.—$200,000 Pebbles Stakes at Belmont Park

Hope Jones' Party Boat is one of the most accomplished 3-year-old fillies in the field, with graded placings in the Aug. 19 Lake Placid Stakes (G2T) and July 21 Lake George Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course in her previous two starts.

Entries: Pebbles S. Belmont Park, Saturday, October 14, 2017, Race 9 STK

1m

Turf

$200,000

3 yo Fillies

5:19 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Adorable Miss (KY) Luis Saez 121 Todd A. Pletcher 6/1 2 2Rubilinda (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 121 Chad C. Brown 8/5 3 3Thais (FR) John R. Velazquez 121 Chad C. Brown 5/2 4 4Party Boat (KY) Joel Rosario 121 H. Graham Motion 5/1 5 5Sylphide (KY) Junior Alvarado 119 Jane Cibelli 20/1 6 6Lido (KY) Nik Juarez 117 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 20/1 7 7Bellavais (KY) Manuel Franco 121 James J. Toner 15/1 8 8Dynatail (KY) Paco Lopez 121 Michael Dini 12/1 9 9Scheme (KY) Joe Bravo 117 H. James Bond 20/1

5:30 p.m.—$500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1T) at Keeneland

It wasn't that long ago that La Coronel owned bragging rights over a chunk of her expected foes in the QEII. After toppling the likes of New Money Honey and stablemate Dream Dancing in the April 13 Appalachian Stakes Presented by Japan Racing Association (G3T), she notched a half-length victory in the Edgewood Stakes Presented by Forcht Bank (G3T)—a win that led to a trip to Royal Ascot for a run in the June 23 Coronation Stakes (G1), where she finished fifth. She's since finished fourth in the Lake Placid (G2T) and second in the Sands Point (G2T)

Entries: Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup S. presented by Lane's End (G1T) Keeneland, Saturday, October 14, 2017, Race 9 Grade IT

1 1/8m

Turf

$500,000

3 yo Fillies

5:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Con Te Partiro (KY) Mike E. Smith 121 Wesley A. Ward 30/1 2 2Proctor's Ledge (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 121 Brendan P. Walsh 9/2 3 3Daddys Lil Darling (KY) Robby Albarado 121 Kenneth G. McPeek 20/1 4 4Dream Dancing (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 121 Mark E. Casse 6/1 5 5Unforgetable Filly (GB) Josephine Gordon 121 Hugo Palmer 20/1 6 6La Coronel (KY) Jose Lezcano 121 Mark E. Casse 6/1 7 7Wuheida (GB) William T. Buick 121 Charles Appleby 4/1 8 8Madam Dancealot (IRE) Jamie Theriot 121 Richard Baltas 15/1 9 9Beau Recall (IRE) Joseph Talamo 121 Simon Callaghan 12/1 10 10Uni (GB) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 121 Chad C. Brown 9/2 11 11New Money Honey (KY) Javier Castellano 121 Chad C. Brown 4/1

6:02 p.m.—$100,000 California Distaff Handicap at Santa Anita Park

Alan Klein and Philip Lebherz's Miss Sunset seeks her third straight California-bred stakes victory, following back-to-back dirt scores in the July 30 Fleet Treat Stakes and Sept. 4 C.E.R.F. Stakes at Del Mar. The Into Mischief filly is not unfamiliar with the Santa Anita hillside turf course, however, as her victory in the Feb. 12 Sweet Life Stakes over the unique course is one of two stakes she's won on grass.

Entries: California Distaff H. Santa Anita Park, Saturday, October 14, 2017, Race 6 STK

About 6 1/2f

Downhill turf

$100,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

3:02 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Bad Ju Ju (CA) Corey S. Nakatani 122 Peter Miller 6/1 2 2Late 'n Left (CA) Stewart Elliott 115 Anthony K. Saavedra 30/1 3 3Barbara Beatrice (CA) Tiago Josue Pereira 120 Philip D'Amato 6/1 4 4Long Hot Summer (CA) Flavien Prat 124 Philip D'Amato 5/2 5 5Miss Sunset (CA) Gary L. Stevens 123 Jeff Bonde 2/1 6 6Run for Retts (CA) Evin A. Roman 118 Steven Miyadi 20/1 7 7Starlite Style (CA) Brayan Pena 118 Hector O. Palma 15/1 8 8Moonless Sky (CA) Kent J. Desormeaux 121 Eddie Truman 7/2 9 9Ready to Hula Lula (CA) Tyler Baze 118 Mark Glatt 20/1

10:30 p.m.—$350,000 West Virginia Breeders' Classic at Charles Town

After winning the 2015 edition of the West Virginia Breeders' Classic and a second-place finish in 2016, Charitable Annuity will try to win the race for a second time. The 5-year-old Charitable Man gelding has 14 wins overall and five stakes victories, but has just one win from six starts in 2017—a June 8 allowance at Charles Town.

Entries: West Virginia Breeders' Classic S. Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races, Saturday, October 14, 2017, Race 8 STK

1 1/8m

Dirt

$350,000

3 yo's & up

10:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Big Bad Dude (WV) Darius Thorpe 122 Anthony M. Rideoutt II 20/1 2 2North Atlantic (WV) Arnaldo Bocachica 122 Jeff C. Runco 3/1 3 3Charitable Annuity (WV) Christian Hiraldo 122 James W. Casey 9/5 4 4Ello Govna (WV) Jose Montano 122 Ollie L. Figgins, III 4/1 5 5Rockhopper Penguin (WV) Jevian Toledo 122 Ronney W. Brown 20/1 6 6Weekend Liberty (WV) Gerald Almodovar 122 Jeff C. Runco 15/1 7 7Green Time (WV) Jenn Miller 122 Wayne Potts 20/1 8 8Profit Machine (WV) Oscar Flores 122 Timothy C. Grams 20/1 9 9Follow the Notion (WV) Luis A. Batista 122 Gary L. Williams, Jr. 6/1 10 10Blazin Luck (WV) Xavier Perez 122 Ollie L. Figgins, III 10/1 11 11Navigate (WV) J. D. Acosta 122 James M. Day 20/1 12 12Run Real Quiet (WV) Luis A. Batista 122 Gary L. Williams, Jr. 20/1 13 13Charitable Mark (WV) Jan C. Batista 122 Raimondo Schiano-Dicola 20/1

Sunday, Oct. 15

2:01 p.m.—$150,000 Matron Stakes (G3) at Belmont Park

After an off-the-board finish in her first try at a route, Bruce Tallisman's Take Charge Paula will return to sprinting in the Matron. After a 4 1/4-length debut win July 7 at Monmouth Park, the daughter of Take Charge Indy captured a three-length win in the White Clay Creek Stakes Aug. 9 at Delaware Park. Take Charge Paula then stretched out in the Pocahontas Stakes (G2) Sept. 16 at Churchill Downs, where she finished 10th.

Entries: Matron S. (G3) Belmont Park, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 3 Grade III

6f

Dirt

$150,000

2 yo Fillies

2:01 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Tarawa (KY) Dylan Davis 117 David P. Duggan 15/1 2 2Take Charge Paula (KY) Nik Juarez 119 Kelly J. Breen 3/1 3 3Happy Like a Fool (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 117 Wesley A. Ward 7/5 4 4Valuable Package (FL) Wilmer A. Garcia 117 Skip Einhorn 8/1 5 5Honey Graeme (FL) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 117 Richard A. Violette, Jr. 2/1

3:48 p.m.—$250,000 Nearctic Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine

Robert Evans' homebred White Flag has found his best stride sprinting in New York and will ship across the border with hopes he'll continue his roll. The last-out Allied Forces Stakes winner against fellow 3-year-olds Sept. 10 on the grass at Belmont Park will take on graded competition for the first time.

Entries: Nearctic S. (G2T) Woodbine, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 6 Grade IIT

6f

Turf

$250,000

3 yo's & up

3:48 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Dowse's Beach (NY) Jose L. Ortiz 117 Brad H. Cox 5/2 2 2White Flag (KY) Joel Rosario 116 Christophe Clement 7/2 3 3Circle of Friends (ON) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 116 Robert P. Tiller 20/1 4 4Ikerrin Road (IRE) David Moran 119 Vito Armata 6/1 5 5Conquest Tsunami (ON) Patrick Husbands 117 Mark E. Casse 8/1 6 6Yorkton (ON) Jesse M. Campbell 116 Stuart C. Simon 15/1 7 7Cotai Glory (GB) Oisin Murphy 117 Charles Hills 2/1 8 8Field of Courage (ON) Luis Contreras 117 Mark E. Casse 15/1

4:21 p.m.—$125,000 Ontario Derby (G3) at Woodbine

Queen's Plate winner Holy Helena will take on males once again in the Ontario Derby, where she'll face Preakness Stakes (G1) third-place finisher Senior Investment. After finishing 3 1/2 lengths in front of fellow Ontario Derby entrant Tiz a Slam in the Queen's Plate, Holy Helena was unsuccessful in her lone grade 1 attempt against fillies in the Aug. 19 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga.

Entries: Ontario Derby (G3) Woodbine, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 7 Grade III

1 1/8m

All Weather Track

$125,000

3 yo

4:21 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Gorgeous Kitten (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 117 Michael J. Maker 8/1 2 2Grizzel (IRE) David Moran 116 Michael J. Doyle 3/1 3 3Guy Caballero (ON) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 119 Catherine Day Phillips 20/1 4 4Senior Investment (KY) Robby Albarado 119 Kenneth G. McPeek 4/1 5 5Undulated (KY) Patrick Husbands 117 Mark E. Casse 15/1 6 6Tiz a Slam (ON) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 117 Roger L. Attfield 6/1 7 7Colonel Samsen (KY) Patrick Husbands 117 Mark E. Casse 20/1 8 8Holy Helena (ON) Luis Contreras 118 James A. Jerkens 2/1 9 9Cool Catomine (ON) Gary Boulanger 119 John A. Ross 12/1

5:28 p.m.—$500,000 E. P. Taylor Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine

Looking to redeem herself from a seventh-place finish in last year's E. P. Taylor is Nezwaah, who has won two stakes this year, including the July 2 Pretty Polly Stakes (G1) over fellow E. P. Taylor entrant Rain Goddess. The Roger Varian-trained Dubawi filly was most recently fourth behind Enable in the Aug. 24 Darley Yorkshire Oaks (G1).

Entries: E. P. Taylor S. (G1T) Woodbine, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 9 Grade IT

1 1/4m

Turf

$500,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

5:28 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Kitten's Roar (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 124 Michael J. Maker 12/1 2 2Fourstar Crook (NY) Javier Castellano 124 Chad C. Brown 8/1 3 3Quidura (GB) Junior Alvarado 124 H. Graham Motion 3/1 4 4Rainha Da Bateria (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 124 Chad C. Brown 10/1 5 5Sassy Little Lila (KY) Florent Geroux 124 Brad H. Cox 12/1 6 6Nezwaah (GB) Andrea Atzeni 124 Roger Varian 5/2 7 7Rain Goddess (IRE) Ryan L. Moore 119 Aidan P. O'Brien 9/2 8 8Blond Me (IRE) Oisin Murphy 124 Andrew Balding 6/1 9 9Puca (KY) Joel Rosario 124 William I. Mott 20/1

5:30 p.m.—$70,000 Speakeasy Stakes at Santa Anita Park

Phoenix Thoroughbred III's Mourinho could not have been much more impressive in a 4 1/2-length debut win Sept. 30 at Santa Anita and the Bob Baffert-trained Super Saver colt will encounter stakes winner Show It N Moe It in the six-furlong Speakeasy.

Entries: Speakeasy S. Santa Anita Park, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 5 STK

6f

Dirt

$70,000

2 yo

2:29 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Candy Crew (KY) Martin A. Pedroza 120 John W. Sadler 4/1 2 2Soul of Discretion (KY) Edwin A. Maldonado 120 Jeff Bonde 8/1 3 3Show It N Moe It (CA) Evin A. Roman 119 Gary Sherlock 6/1 4 4Beautiful Shot (FL) Kent J. Desormeaux 120 J. Keith Desormeaux 5/2 5 5Here Is Happy (OH) Joseph Talamo 118 Craig Anthony Lewis 10/1 6 6Mourinho (KY) Mike E. Smith 120 Bob Baffert 6/5

6:10 p.m.—$800,000 Canadian International Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine

Erupt, who provided a 12-1 upset in last year's Canadian International, will look to become the fourth back-to-back winner of the 1 1/2-mile turf race. Other back-to-back winners of the Canadian International are Shepperton (1942-43), George Royal (1965-66), and Joshua Tree (2012-13).

Entries: Pattison Canadian International S. (G1T) Woodbine, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Race 10 Grade IT

1 1/2m

Turf

$800,000

3 yo's & up

6:10 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Oscar Nominated (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 126 Michael J. Maker 8/1 2 2Flamboyant (FR) Joel Rosario 126 Patrick Gallagher 6/1 3 3Enterprising (FL) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 126 Michael J. Maker 20/1 4 4Idaho (IRE) Ryan L. Moore 126 Aidan P. O'Brien 5/2 5 5Johnny Bear (ON) Luis Contreras 126 Ashlee Brnjas 12/1 6 6Postulation (KY) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 126 Edward L. Graham 12/1 7 7Bullards Alley (KY) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 126 Tim Glyshaw 20/1 8 8Messi (GER) Jose L. Ortiz 126 H. Graham Motion 8/1 9 9Erupt (IRE) Junior Alvarado 126 H. Graham Motion 7/2 10 10Chemical Charge (IRE) Oisin Murphy 126 Ralph Beckett 5/1

9:15 p.m.—$50,000 Bull Dog Handicap at Fresno

Graded stakes winners Point Piper and G. G. Ryder clash in the closing-day feature at the Big Fresno Fair. One of four Jerry Hollendorfer trainees in the field of eight, G. G. Ryder won the Bull Dog in 2015 and ran second in 2016. With 13 wins from 39 starts and $635,695 in earnings, the 6-year-old son of Chhaya Dance has two graded wins on his résumé—the All American Stakes (G3) in 2015 and 2017.