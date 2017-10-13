Madame Milan wins a maiden race Oct. 13 at Laurel Park

Jim McCue, Maryland Jockey Club

Barbaro Half Sister Madame Milan Earns Maiden Win

In her second start, Madame Milan rallied from fifth to score clear victory.

Lael Stables' homebred Madame Milan, a juvenile half sister to 2006 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Barbaro, took advantage of a stretch out in distance to earn her first victory in a competitive maiden special weight Oct. 13 at Laurel Park.

By 2006 Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Bernardini , out of the Carson City mare La Ville Rouge, Lael Stables homebred Madame Milan completed 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.93 over a turf course labeled firm. It was 1 1/4 lengths back to runner-up Dancingwithpaynter, who was 6 1/4 lengths clear of Luna in third. Madame Milan was the 4-5 favorite in the field of 10 2-year-old fillies.

Third by a length in her debut going about 7 1/2 furlongs on the Delaware Park turf Sept. 9, on Friday Madame Milan settled under jockey Daniel Centeno from the rail post. She saved ground racing in mid-pack, squeezed to her outside by Ferdinada, as Dancingwithpaynter took the field through fractions of 24.07 seconds, 50.29, and 1:15.84.

Madame Milan continued to gain ground inside around the far turn and into the lane, before Centeno swung to the middle of the track to reel in a stubborn Dancingwithpaynter and edge clear for trainer Arnaud Delacour.

"She ran pretty good the first time at Delaware going 7 1/2. I told Arnaud that going farther is going to be easier for her," Centeno said. "Today the track was pretty soft and she broke a little slow, so I just sat off the pace and waited to run, and when I put her in the clear in the stretch, she just took off. I went to put her outside (of Dancingwithtpaynter), and she went right to the lead and galloped out real good and everything. I think the distance helped her a lot."

Video: Race 1 (MSW) at LRL on 10/13/17