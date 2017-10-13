Violette Not Among Candidates for NYTHA Board Election

The New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association has announced the slate of candidates for its 2017 election for president and board of directors.

The NYTHA board has five positions for owner/directors and five for trainer/directors. All seats on the board come up for election every three years. This year's slate of candidate includes 10 running as owner/directors, seven running as trainer/directors, and one running for president—Joe Appelbaum, who is one the principles and founders of Off The Hook racing.

Incumbent NYTHA president Rick Violette Jr. has decided not to run for re-election.

Appelbaum claimed his first horse in 1999 and formed Off The Hook with trainer Carlos Morales in 2002. A breeding, racing and sales company has a farm and training center near Ocala, Fla., and offices in New York City. He is just completing his first term on the NYTHA board.

"I've thought long and hard about whether or not to run for president again this year," Violette said in an NYTHA statement. "I've been on the board for more than 25 years, and am truly proud to have served beside really dedicated directors and great staff, and of all that we've accomplished together. It has been incredibly rewarding. But I've decided to take my name off the list of candidates this year. It's time."

In order to be eligible to vote, an individual must hold a valid owner or trainer license from the New York State Gaming Commission, must have been licensed by Sept. 24, 2017, and must have had a minimum of one starter at a New York Racing Association track between Jan. 1, 2016, and Sept. 24, 2017. The mailing list for the receipt of ballots was finalized at the close of business on Oct. 2, 2017.

The ballots for the NYTHA election will be mailed out the week of Oct. 24, 2017. All ballots must be received by the close of business on Dec. 4, 2017. If you believe you are eligible to vote, but do not receive a ballot, please contact the NYTHA Office at (516) 488-2337 (until Oct. 29) or (718) 848-5045 (starting Oct. 31), or by email, abelfiore@nytha.com.

The full slate of 2017 candidates is as follows:

PRESIDENT

Joseph Applelbaum

OWNER/DIRECTOR

Andy Aaron

Tina Marie Bond

Jack Brothers

Jim Caterbone

Tom Durkin

Terry Finley

Kim Laudati

Robert Masiello

Michael Shanley

Aron Yagoda

TRAINER/DIRECTOR

Jimmy Ferraro

Leah Gyarmati

Patrick Kelly

John Kimmel

Linda Rice

Richard Shosberg

George Weaver