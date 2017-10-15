New York Auction Kicks Off Mixed Sale Season

With the robust yearling auction season winding down, the mixed sale market gets underway with the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga October sale Oct. 16.

Held at the Humphrey S. Finney Sales Pavilion in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the sale that begins at 10 a.m. ET. provides an opportunity for New York breeders to market their foals of 2017 and replenish breeding stock in a regional marketplace.There is also a group of yearlings on offer in response to market preferences.

"We have good quality in this year's catalog," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning Jr. "There are a number of mares in foal to leading national and regional sires that should draw significant interest. Our customers have asked us to give them the opportunity to sell yearlings in Saratoga even after the preferred sale in August and we have had yearlings in this sale the last two or three years."

During last year's sale, Fasig-Tipton reported 164 head sold for total receipts of $2,780,600, the average price of $16,955 represented a 3% decline from the $17,493 average a year prior when 162 head grossed $2,833,800. The median price fell 15% from $10,000 to $8,500.

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 298 entries for this year's sale. Hips 1-90 will consist of broodmares and racing and/or broodmare prospects; hips 91-280 are weanlings; and hips 281-298 are yearlings.

"The Fasig-Tipton fall sale is a critical outlet for New York breeders to offer their product," said Jeff Cannizzo, executive director of New York Thoroughbred Breeders. "It's become an early marketplace for weanlings, which provides breeders the fastest maneuverability, along with providing pinhookers a road map to flip these same horses as yearlings again in Saratoga.

"The quality of the pedigrees mimics the upward class New York-breds are riding. This summer we saw the best New York-bred pedigrees on record put to market at the preferred sale. This fall's sales catalog mirrors it.

"I would expect great participation in the sale from those looking to play in this marketplace. Additionally, last year we saw active broodmare transactions taking place that is a positive sign for the overall breeding industry. I hope that will continue this year again."

Among the auction's strengths is the depth of trade within the weanling sector, which accounted for 65.2% of the revenue when 87 weanlings were sold last year.

According to BloodHorse MarketWatch data, 55 of those weanlings were re-sold as yearlings through Aug. 12 this year, bringing an aggregate $2,963,400—a healthy return on the total weanling gross of $1,158,900.

"The sale has been significantly influenced by weanlings since its inception and this year is no exception," Browning said. "There is a tremendous group of weanlings with sire power, not only with New York stallions, but also the state has a lot of attractive offerings for those who buy to race or re-sell."

The strength of the Fasig-Tipton yearling sales in Saratoga in August, and Keeneland's marathon September yearling sale, boost hopes for demand at the mixed sale.

"I think the (New York-bred) August sale was super strong," said Chris Bernhard of RFHF Bloodstock. "In previous sales the market was polarized; everybody was on the upper-end horses. In August and (Keeneland) September, the RNAs were lower and it seemed like there were buyers for everything.

"I watched the September sale and was in awe," he continued. "It was pretty wild. I don't want to say it was like it was back in the '90s again where people were just writing checks, but I would say if we're ever going to come as close to what we've watched many moons ago, it felt as healthy as healthy could be."

Bernhard's RFHF Bloodstock was last year's leading consignor of weanlings, selling 16 of his 28 lots for $535,700. His $33,481 average was well above the $20,851 average for the entire weanling market.

"I did a summary of my sales from last October and I figured from what I sold horses for—and I was satisfied with my prices last year as a whole—at the October weanling sale and what they were sold for as yearlings, people made more than $1 million... so I would imagine those people will be back to look at the babies again this year," Bernhard said.

"The weanling-to-yearling market and even the weanling-to-2-year-old people are making money, so the market is healthy, and I anticipate a strong sale," he said. "This sale has been very good to us, and I've tried to be a big supporter."