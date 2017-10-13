Laurens Denies O'Brien at Newmarket

A late scratch and a desperate nose in the Oct. 13 bet365 Fillies' Mile (G1) at Newmarket prevented Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien from edging within one of the late Bobby Frankel's record of 25 top-level wins in a single year as Laurens, trained by Karl Burke, prevailed in the one-mile test.

O'Brien, backed by the seemingly limitless resources of the Coolmore partners, has 23 group 1 wins so far in 2017. He had the three favorites in the Fillies' Mile—until the top one, Happily, was scratched after spiking a fever.

Jockey Ryan Moore jumped from Happily to Magical, who became the favorite. But Magical had enough with a furlong to run and faded to finish fourth. Even then, it appeared O'Brien's third string might get the job done, as Seamie Heffernan sent September after the pacesetter, Laurens. But traffic intervened and by the time the Deep Impact (JPN) filly got a clear run, it was too late. Laurens held on to win by a margin slim enough that there was a tense wait before the judges confirmed it.

Laurens, a French-bred filly by Siyouni out of the Cape Cross (IRE) mare Recambe (IRE), scored her third win from four starts in her first group 1 effort, with P.J. McDonald up, and appears ready to make her own mark in the coming season.

Burke, who sweated out the decision in a betting shop near his North Yorkshire base, said Laurens is "a very high-class filly and we always knew that. She is a galloper rather than a speed horse at this stage of her career. When we step up to a mile and a quarter or even farther next year, she's going to be very good."

The QIPCO One Thousand Guineas (G1) would be an option, he said, with the Prix de Diane (G1) also an option.

O'Brien's pursuit of Frankel's record now falls back on the Oct. 14 Dubai Dewhurst (G1) over the same Newmarket course, where he will need an upset to get No. 24. Failing that, he has Rain Goddess in the E.P. Taylor Stakes (G1T) and Idaho as the morning-line favorite in the Pattison Canadian International Stakes (G1T) Oct. 15 at Woodbine.

After that he has multiple prospects for the British Champions Day at Ascot Oct. 21 and the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar Nov. 3-4.

Also on the Friday the 13th card at Newmarket, Limato surged to the lead with a furlong to run in the Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes (G2) and kicked away to win by 3 1/2 lengths over Massaat. Nine-year-old Gordon Lord Byron finished third in one of his best efforts in some time.

Limato, a 5-year-old Tagula (IRE) gelding, finished sixth in last year's Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) at Santa Anita Park. Trainer Henry Candy said Limato is done for the year but will return, likely stepping back up to the mile distance.