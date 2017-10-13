Six Supplemented to Fasig-Tipton November Sale

Fasig-Tipton has added an initial six supplemental entries to the catalog for the 2017 November Sale to be held Nov. 6 in Lexington.

These supplemental entries are cataloged as hips 193-198 and may now be viewed online. Print versions of all supplemental entries will be available on the Fasig-Tipton grounds at sale time.

Fasig-Tipton will continue to accept approved November Sale entries up until the Breeders' Cup.

The sale additions are:

—Brahms Cat (Hip 193): Graded stakes-placed daughter of Wildcat Heir. Finished third in this year's grade 2 Forward Gal Stakes behind grade 1 winner Pretty City Dancer and multiple graded stakes winner Tequilita. Her second and third dams are both stakes winners and stakes producers. Consigned as a racing/broodmare prospect by Paramount Sales, agent.

—One True Kiss (Hip 194): Multiple graded stakes-placed at 2 and 3, including a third place finish in the 2015 Sorrento Stakes (G2) to grade 1 winner Gomo and multiple graded stakes winner Pretty N Cool. Family of grade 1 winners Girvin and Yes It's True. Consigned as racing/broodmare prospect by Darby Dan Farm, agent.

—Shehadmefromhello (Hip 195): Daughter of Empire Maker is the dam of Separationofpowers, 3 1/2-length winner of Frizette Stakes (G1) on Oct. 8. A 100% winner-producer, she is offered in foal to successful young sire Kantharos . Consigned by Bluewater Sales, agent.

—Quidura (Hip 196): Daughter of elite sire Dubawi won Canadian Stakes (G2T) in her most recent start, and is grade 1-placed. Multiple graded stakes winner of nearly $500,000 hails from an exclusive German family. A four-time winner, she is entered in the Oct. 15 E. P. Taylor Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine. Consigned as racing/broodmare prospect by Brookdale Sales, agent.

—Rock 'n Wolin (Hip 197): Young stakes producing mare is dam of 2-year-old filly Cause We Are Loyal, a Saratoga stakes winner this year with earnings of $153,480. Carrying a foal from the first crop of the brilliant graded stakes winner Speightster . Consigned by Paramount Sales, agent.

—Morethanjusthello (Hip 198): 4-year-old daughter of More Than Ready is a half sister to the impressive recent Frizette Stakes (G1) winner Separationofpowers. A multiple winner on the New York circuit of nearly $125,000, she is being offered as a broodmare prospect by South Point Sales Agency, agent.