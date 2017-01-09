Tickets on Sale for 2018 Pegasus World Cup

The Stronach Group today announced that tickets to the second edition of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational taking place on January 27, 2018, are now available. The world's richest Thoroughbred horse race will return to South Florida's Gulfstream Park with an extraordinary, new record-setting, $16 million USD purse.

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational is a bold, new entertainment event that has captured global attention as it leads North American Thoroughbred horse racing back into the spotlight. By creating the world's richest race, The Stronach Group is on a mission to attract the best horses and owners from around the world, in turn offering fans a chance to experience horse racing like never before.

"The inaugural Pegasus World Cup Invitational set a new benchmark for entertainment and excitement," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President of The Stronach Group. "For 2018, we are building on that momentum to create new experiences for our fans including elevated food and beverage offerings, an amazing entertainment line-up and, of course, world-class Thoroughbred racing."

Tickets are available for purchase now and range from $75 to $1,000+ USD per person. The venues at Gulfstream Park offer something for everyone: exciting views of the finish from the Grandstand; luxurious suites and VIP experiences in Ten Palms; superb race views from the Apron or from any one of Gulfstream's diverse venues, including Christine Lee's and The Walking Ring. The 2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitational promises the ultimate combination of sport, technology and entertainment.

Tickets for The Pegasus World Cup Invitational are available online at www.pegasusworldcup.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Pegasus World Cup Box Office at Gulfstream Park at 1-833-464-7924 between 9am-6pm EST, Monday to Sunday.

The inaugural Pegasus World Cup Invitational was held at The Stronach Group owned Gulfstream Park on January 28, 2017, with a $12 million USD purse and featured one of the most highly anticipated match-ups in Thoroughbred racing history when Arrogate beat California Chrome to take home the top prize. Fans from around the world including Usher, Gene Simmons, Vanessa Hudgens, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Mike Ditka, Bobby Flay, Juanes, Thomas Rhett, Karolina Kurkova, Aaron Paul, Maria Menounos, Omar Benson Miller, Matt Iseman, Carson Kressley, Ray Lewis, Ray Allen, Tyrod Taylor, Ki-Jana Carter, Randy Moss and Tony Dorsett were in attendance to witness history.

For the latest news and updates follow the Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pegasusworldcup and at pegasusworldcup.com.



