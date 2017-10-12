The Factor to Stand in Japan for 2018

George Bolton, Stonestreet, and Fog City Stables announced Oct. 12 that multiple grade 1 winner The Factor will relocate to the Japan Bloodhorse Breeders' Association Farm for the 2018 breeding season on a one-year lease.

The Factor, who has stood at Lane's End since entering stud in 2013, is a leading second-crop sire in North America, with $3,690,740 in cumulative earnings. The 9-year-old son of War Front has sired seven black-type winners and 11 black-type horses, including grade 1 winner Noted and Quoted and graded stakes winner Multiplier.

Conditioned by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, The Factor won six of 13 starts during his racing career, including victories in the 2011 Pat O'Brien Stakes (G1) and that year's Malibu Stakes (G1), and retired with earnings of $922,180. Out of the Miswaki mare Greyciousness, The Factor is responsible for 60 six-digit yearling sales so far in his stud career with purchase prices of up to $750,000.

"The JBBA expressed an interest in standing The Factor on a one-year lease in 2018," Bolton said. "We are excited to offer The Factor's impressive bloodlines to Japan and we look forward to his return to Lane's End in 2019."