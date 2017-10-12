Claiborne Sets Mastery's 2018 Stud Fee at $25,000

Grade 1 winner Mastery will stand his first season at Claiborne Farm in 2018 for an advertised fee of $25,000, live foal stands and nurses, the Paris, Ky., farm announced Oct. 12.
The 3-year-old son of Candy Ride —Steady Course, by Old Trieste, was a perfect four-for-four while racing for Everett Dobson's Cheyenne Stables and trainer Bob Baffert. The colt's flawless juvenile campaign included decisive victories in both the Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity (G1) and the Bob Hope Stakes (G3).
This year Mastery established himself among the top 3-year-olds in the country by taking the San Felipe Stakes (G2) by 6 3/4 lengths. In the 1 1/16-mile San Felipe he beat a deep field that included multiple grade 1 winner Gormley and earned an impressive 113 Equibase Speed Rating. In the San Felipe the colt sustained a condylar fracture in his left front leg, which was surgically repaired but ended his racing career. Mastery retired with $511,200 in earnings and compiled margins of victory totaling 19 1/2 lengths for his four races.
Claiborne also announced that stud fees will remain unchanged in 2018 for top international sire War Front ($250,000 LFSN) and Eclipse champion sprinter Runhappy ($25,000). Fees for the remaining stallions on Claiborne's roster will be announced following the Breeders' Cup World Championships Nov. 3-4 at Del Mar.
|Claiborne Farm 2018 Fees:
|Stallion
|
2018 Fee
|
2017 Fee
|Mastery
|$25,000
|NEW
|Runhappy
|$25,000
|$25,000
|War Front
|$250,000
|$250,000
|Algorithms
|TBA
|$7,500
|Blame
|TBA
|$25,000
|Datalink
|TBA
|$7,500
|First Samurai
|TBA
|$15,000
|Flatter
|TBA
|$35,000
|Ironicus
|TBA
|$7,500
|Lea
|TBA
|$12,500
|Orb
|TBA
|$25,000
|Trappe Shot
|TBA
|$7,500