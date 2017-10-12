Claiborne Sets Mastery's 2018 Stud Fee at $25,000

Grade 1 winner Mastery will stand his first season at Claiborne Farm in 2018 for an advertised fee of $25,000, live foal stands and nurses, the Paris, Ky., farm announced Oct. 12.

Th​e 3-year-old son of Candy Ride —Steady Course, by Old Trieste, was a perfect four-for-four while racing for Everett Dobson's Cheyenne Stables and trainer Bob Baffert. The colt's flawless juvenile campaign included decisive victories in both the Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity (G1) and ​the ​Bob Hope Stakes (G3).

This year Mastery established himself among the top 3-year-olds in the country by taking the San Felipe Stakes (G2) by 6 3/4 lengths. In the 1 1/16-mile San Felipe he beat a deep field that included multiple grade 1 winner Gormley and earned an impressive 113 Equibase Speed Rating. In the San Felipe the colt sustained a condylar fracture in his left front leg, which was surgically repaired but ended his racing career. Mastery retired with $511,200 in earnings and compiled margins of victory totaling 19 1/2 lengths for his four races.

Claiborne also announced that stud fees will remain unchanged in 2018 for top international sire War Front ($250,000 LFSN) and Eclipse champion sprinter Runhappy ($25,000). Fees for the remaining stallions on Claiborne's roster will be announced following the Breeders' Cup World Championships Nov. 3-4 at Del Mar.