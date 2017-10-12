Mastery scores in the San Felipe Stakes, just before suffering a career-ending injury

Mastery scores in the San Felipe Stakes, just before suffering a career-ending injury

Benoit Photo

Claiborne Sets Mastery's 2018 Stud Fee at $25,000

War Front's fee to remain at $250,000.

Grade 1 winner Mastery  will stand his first season at Claiborne Farm in 2018 for an advertised fee of $25,000, live foal stands and nurses, the Paris, Ky., farm announced Oct. 12.

Th​e 3-year-old son of Candy Ride —Steady Course, by Old Trieste, was a perfect four-for-four while racing for Everett Dobson's Cheyenne Stables and trainer Bob Baffert. The colt's flawless juvenile campaign included decisive victories in both the Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity (G1) and ​the ​Bob Hope Stakes (G3).

This year Mastery established himself among the top 3-year-olds in the country by taking the San Felipe Stakes (G2) by 6 3/4 lengths. In the 1 1/16-mile San Felipe he beat a deep field that included multiple grade 1 winner Gormley and earned an impressive 113 Equibase Speed Rating. In the San Felipe the colt sustained a condylar fracture in his left front leg, which was surgically repaired but ended his racing career. Mastery retired with $511,200 in earnings and compiled margins of victory totaling 19 1/2 lengths for his four races. 

Claiborne also announced that stud fees will remain unchanged in 2018 for top international sire War Front  ($250,000 LFSN) and Eclipse champion sprinter Runhappy  ($25,000). Fees for the remaining stallions on Claiborne's roster will be announced following the Breeders' Cup World Championships Nov. 3-4 at Del Mar.

Claiborne Farm 2018 Fees:    
Stallion
2018 Fee 
2017 Fee 
Mastery $25,000 NEW
Runhappy $25,000 $25,000
War Front $250,000 $250,000
Algorithms  TBA $7,500
Blame  TBA $25,000
Datalink TBA $7,500
First Samurai  TBA $15,000
Flatter  TBA $35,000
Ironicus  TBA $7,500
Lea  TBA $12,500
Orb  TBA $25,000
Trappe Shot  TBA $7,500