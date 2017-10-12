Grade Reinstated for Dixiana Bourbon Stakes

It is the policy of the American Graded Stakes Committee that a race scheduled for the turf course, but moved to the dirt track after the closing of nominations because the turf course is unsuitable for racing, is automatically downgraded one level for that running only. The American Graded Stakes Committee will, however, promptly review the running of any race that is automatically downgraded as a result of this policy, and may reinstate its former status.

Dixiana Bourbon Stakes: In accord with American Graded Stakes Committee policy, the October 8, 2017 renewal of the Grade 3 Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, scheduled for the Keeneland turf course but switched to the main track, was automatically downgraded to Listed status and was conducted as a Listed stakes race.

The American Graded Stakes Committee has reviewed the off-the-turf renewal and has determined that the original Grade 3 status will be reinstated for this renewal.

The Sunday, October 8, 2017 renewal of the Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, originally scheduled as a Grade 3 event over the Keeneland turf course but conducted as a Listed race over the main track, should be recorded as a Grade 3 race. The winner of the race is therefore credited with a Grade 3 win, and the second and third-place finishers are credited with Grade 3 placings.

