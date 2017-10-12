Cox Appointed Managing Director of Godolphin Australia

Godolphin's Group Chief Executive, Joe Osborne, has announced the appointment of Vin Cox as managing director of Godolphin in Australia.

Cox joins Godolphin Australia from Magic Millions, where he has held the position as managing director since 2011.

"We welcome Vin to the Godolphin team," Osborne said. "He brings with him a wealth of international industry experience and joins us at an exciting time for our Australian operation."

Cox said his new role is a good fit.

"It is an honor to be offered the position of managing director of Godolphin Australia," Cox said. "This role brings together my passions of Thoroughbred breeding and racing and it is a great opportunity to combine them within a world class operation like Godolphin. I leave a very strong and dynamic team at Magic Millions and I take this opportunity to acknowledge the support and guidance of Gerry and Katie Harvey during my time with them."

Cox will take up the position immediately after the Magic Millions sale in January.