Charitable Annuity Back for WV Breeders' Classic

After winning the 2015 edition of the West Virginia Breeders' Classic, Charitable Annuity will try to win the race for a second time in a full field of 10 in the $350,000 race for West Virginia-breds Oct. 14 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

The 1 1/8-mile test is the featured race on a nine-race, all-stakes card that will reward West Virginia-breds $1 million in purses.

Mark Russell's Charitable Annuity is the most accomplished runner in the Classic field with five stakes wins. Trained by James Casey, the son of Charitable Man is the 9-5 morning-line favorite. Besides winning the 2015 edition of the race, Charitable Annuity finished second to Slip the Cable in last year's edition.

Charitable Annuity has been in a bit of a slump as of late. After winning the $100,000 Swatara Stakes against unrestricted company in November, he has dropped five of his past six starts including his past two races against West Virginia-bred company. One factor working in his favor Saturday night is the nine-furlong distance of the Breeders' Classic—a distance Charitable Annuity is five for ten at, with his lone finish off the board coming in the 2016 Charles Town Classic (G2).

The main challenge to Charitable Annuity could come from the horse breaking immediately to his inside, Coleswood Farm's North Atlantic. While the son of Ghostzapper will be looking for his first stakes win, the Jeff Runco trainee appears to be peaking at the right time and comes into the race off a pair of allowance wins in open company in his past two starts.