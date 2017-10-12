Skye Diamonds to be Offered at Fasig-Tipton

Taylor Made Sales Agency will consign multiple graded stakes winner Skye Diamonds at the upcoming Fasig-Tipton sale Nov. 6 in Lexington, Kentucky. Taylor Made will offer her on behalf of owners Bloom Racing LLC, Allen Racing LLC, Tom Acker and Jon Lindo.

Under the care of trainer Bill Spawr, Skye Diamonds has developed into one of the top female sprinters on the West Coast. She is a winner of five of six starts this year including the Great Lady M Stakes (G2) at Los Alamitos, the Rancho Bernardo (G3) at Del Mar, and the Dream of Summer Stakes at Santa Anita Park. Her defeat of Eclipse Champion Finest City and grade 1 winner Constellation in the Great Lady M came in a swift 1:14.79 for 6 ½ furlongs, just .31 off the track record. Now with earnings of $489,150, she will make her next in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) at Del Mar.

"We have had a tremendous run with Skye Diamonds since acquiring her in August of last year," said Jeff Bloom, a 35-year industry veteran whose successful Bloom Racing syndicate offers racing, breeding, pinhooking and bloodstock services. "Mark Taylor and the entire team at Taylor Made exemplify professionalism and excellence and we couldn't think of a better fit for our filly catalogued in the Fasig-Tipton November sale."

A 4-year-old daughter of grade 1 winner First Dude , Skye Diamonds descends from a classic and internationally successful female family. Her immediate family includes grade 1 winners Blush With Pride, Rags to Riches, Hurricane Sky, Manhattan Rain, Spinning World, El Gran Senor, Aldebaran, Domediver, Peeping Fawn, Effinex, and Try My Best. Her fifth dam is the great foundation mare Best In Show.

"We are thrilled that Jeff and his partners have entrusted Skye Diamonds's potential sale to Taylor Made," said Taylor Made Sales Agency vice president of sales & marketing Mark Taylor. "She is a top class, brilliantly fast racehorse, and hails from one of the great female families in the stud book. All reports indicate that she is training extremely well, and that it's all systems go for the Breeders' Cup."

