Strong European Contingent Set for E. P. Taylor

A strong contingent of European group winners will face some formidable competition from American runners in the $500,000 E. P. Taylor Stakes (G1T) going 1 1/4 miles Oct. 15 at Woodbine.

Looking to redeem herself from a seventh-place finish in last year's E. P. Taylor is Nezwaah, who has won two stakes this year, including the July 2 Pretty Polly Stakes (G1) over fellow E. P. Taylor entrant Rain Goddess. The Roger Varian-trained Dubawi (IRE) filly was most recently fourth behind Enable in the Aug. 24 Darley Yorkshire Oaks (G1).

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Rain Goddess enters off a third in the Moyglare ''Jewels'' Blandford Stakes (G2), but the Coolmore-owned daughter of Galileo (IRE) was runner-up in two group 1 contests this year. The 3-year-old filly won the 1 1/8-mile Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes (G3) Aug. 27 at the Curragh.

Barbara Keller's Blonde Me (IRE) has raced twice in North America, with her most successful outing a second-place finish in the 2015 Sands Point Stakes (G2T) at Belmont Park. The 5-year-old daughter of Tamayuz (GB), who is trained by Andrew Balding, won the Betfred Middleton Stakes (G2) and then ran second to Winter in the Aug. 3 Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1). She comes off an 11th-place run in the Qatar Prix Vermeille (G1), where she stumbled mid-race and was eased in the final furlongs.

Heading the American-based contingent is Graham Motion-trained Quidura, who enters off a one-length win in the Canadian Stakes (G2T) going 1 1/8 miles at Woodbine.

"They had very high expectations of her in Germany when came to me. They thought very highly of her," Motion said of Gestuet Faehrhof's homebred runner who began her career in Germany. "Her being a Dubawi, she's beautifully bred. The Dubawis are phenomenal. She hasn't done a whole lot wrong since she's been with me, really."

The 4-year-old filly has hit the board in all four of her starts this year, including a head loss to Lady Eli in the July 22 Diana Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course.

Chad Brown has two entrants in the field of 11, Fourstar Crook and Rainha Da Bateria.

Lael Stables' Rainha Da Bateria won the 1 1/4-mile Dance Smartly Stakes (G2T) over Woodbine's turf in July. The 5-year-old Broken Vow mare finished fourth last time out in the grade 1 Beverly D. Stakes.

"She always runs really well there at Woodbine. That's one reason why we're coming," said Brown of the mare.

Sunday's event will be the first top-level race for Michael Dubb, Bethlehem Stables, and Gary Aisquith's Fourstar Crook. The 5-year-old daughter of Freud rattled off eight consecutive wins in New York, including the grade 3 Dr. James Penny Memorial Stakes, before she was beaten by Bar of Gold in the Aug. 25 Yaddo Stakes. The New York-bred enters off a 3 1/2-length win in a 1 1/8-mile restricted stakes at Belmont.

"She's a very consistent horse," Brown said. "She's very good, and I think the mile and a quarter will suit her just fine."