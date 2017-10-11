Wide-Open Pebbles Stakes Draws Nine Fillies

Hope Jones' Party Boat is one the most accomplished in the field for the Oct. 14 Pebbles Stakes at Belmont Park, with graded stakes placings in the Aug. 19 Lake Placid Stakes (G2T) and July 21 Lake George Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course in her previous two starts.

The Into Mischief filly began the year with an off-the-board attempt in the Ginger Brew Stakes at Gulfstream Park before she finished third in the Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) in March at the Florida track. Shipped to Aqueduct Racetrack, Party Boat took the April 23 Memories of Silver Stakes before she finished second in the Penn Oaks at Penn National in June.

Trained by Graham Motion, Party Boat has a record of 4-3-2 from 11 starts and earnings of $283,025.

Trainer Chad Brown brings two to the Pebbles—stakes winner Rubilinda, a Kentucky-bred daughter of Frankel; and the French-bred and -raced Thais, who finished second in her North American debut—a Sept. 2 allowance optional-claiming race at Saratoga.

Don Alberto Stable's Rubilinda comes into the race off a victory over the Belmont turf course in the Christiecat Stakes Sept. 8, when she defeated a field of nine other fillies, including fellow Pebbles entrant Adorable Miss.

Rubilinda broke her maiden on debut by 3 1/4 lengths May 27 and finished second behind grade 1-placed Cherry Lodge in her only other start—a July 9 allowance—both over the Belmont turf.

Allen Stable and Peter Brant's Thais is the only other filly in the field that has placed at the group/graded level.

The Rio de La Plata filly was runner up in the Prix Prudence (G3) in France April 10, and prior to that placed third in the Prix Miesque (G3). In her last start before shipping to the United States she earned a stakes victory in the Prix des Lilas - Prix de la Ville du Mesnil-Le-Roi.

Ballybrit Stable's Dynatail looks to get back into form in the Pebbles for trainer Michael Dini.

The Hightail filly won the one-mile Penn Oaks over Party Boat and Adorable Miss June 3, but came back 10th in the July 8 Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes (G1T).

She dropped back to the stakes level Aug. 5, but finished sixth in Suffolk Downs' Drumtop Stakes going a mile. In her most recent effort, she placed second in the 1 1/16-mile Hall of Fame Stakes at Parx Racing.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Adorable Miss has won three of her five starts. A multiple stakes-winning daughter of Kitten's Joy , her victories all came at Gulfstream, with her two third place finishes coming against Party Boat and Rubilinda.

Others in the field include multiple stakes winner Bellavais, a Tapit filly with close to $200,000 in earnings; allowance-level winners Sylphide and Lido; and maiden winner Scheme.