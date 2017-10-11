Miss Ella wins the July 24 Caress Stakes at Saratoga

Miss Ella Looks to Repeat in Buffalo Trace

Lull, Morticia likely main competitors in the 5 1/2-furlong turf event.

Jack Swain III's Miss Ella headlines a field of 12 fillies and mares and four also-eligibles entered for the 21st running of the $100,000 Buffalo Trace Franklin County Stakes (G3T) to be run Oct. 13 at 5 1/2 furlongs on the Keeneland turf course.

Trained by Graham Motion, Miss Ella will attempt to join Ayrial Delight (1998-99) as the only back-to-back winner of the race. Feargal Lynch will have the mount Friday and break from post 1. The 5-year-old daughter of Exchange Rate finished seventh in the Sensible Lady Turf Dash Stakes at Laurel Park last out Sept. 16 and second in the Aug. 27 Smart N Fancy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Chief rivals to Miss Ella might be a couple of 3-year-olds: Adele Dilschneider and Claiborne Farm's Lull and G. Watts Humphrey Jr.'s Morticia.

Trained by Christophe Clement, Lull comes into the Buffalo Trace off a victory in the Kentucky Downs Ladies Sprint Stakes Sept. 9 and a runner-up finish in the one-mile San Clemente Handicap (G2T) July 23 at Del Mar. The twice graded-stakes placed Lull will be ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr. and break from post 6.

Trained by Rusty Arnold, Morticia is a four-time turf sprint stakes winner and comes into the race off a third-place finish in the Kentucky Downs Ladies Sprint. Jose Lezcano has the mount and will break from post 7.