Tepin Half Brother Entering Stud at Bonita Farm

Alliance, an unraced son of Harlan's Holiday and a half brother to two-time champion grass mare Tepin and millionaire Vyjack, has arrived at Bonita Farm near Darlington, Md., to stand his first season in 2018.

"He's an extremely well-balanced horse—a Northern Dancer type," said Bill Boniface, owner of Bonita Farm. "And Harlan's Holiday is on his way to becoming a sire of sires."

Alliance is owned by a company named Barlar, which is the property of Larry Karp, an investment adviser and money manager from Plano, Texas. Karp started out owning Alliance with a group of partners, but after an injury kept the colt from racing, he bought his partners out.

"He really believes in this horse and has some nice mares to support him," said Boniface. He said the decision to stand Alliance in Maryland was made in part due to the resurgence of Maryland racing, but also based on his pedigree that has deep roots in Maryland.

"We have so much going on in Maryland right now. The bonus for a maiden win was just increased to 50% of the purse for the breeder and 30% for the owner of a Maryland-bred and Maryland-sired horse," he said. "And with Alliance's family, I knew the second, third, and fourth dams personally. A lot of people around here will know this family."

Life Happened, a daughter of Stravinsky and the dam of Alliance, has Maryland family ties going back to her third dam Turn Capp, the 1996 Maryland Broodmare of the Year. The family has produced Maryland-bred champions and successful sires Smoke Glacken and Disco Rico, as well as stakes winners Miss Slewpy, Capp It Off, and Say Capp.

Life Happened, a half sister to Disco Rico, has produced seven named foals, of which four are winners. Her top performer is Tepin, who earned Eclipse Award honors as champion grass mare for 2015 and 2016. A daughter of Bernstein, Tepin won 11 graded stakes during her four-year career, of which six were grade 1 races, including the 2015 Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T).

Vyjack is by Into Mischief , who was the nation's leading 2-year-old sire of 2016 and ranks second on the 2-year-olds sire list behind Scat Daddy. Vyjack has won four graded stakes and placed in seven others, amassing earnings of $1,427,600. He won the 2013 Jerome Stakes (G2), 2013 Gotham Stakes (G2), 2014 Kelso Handicap (G2), and 2016 City of Hope Mile Stakes (G2T), the latter in a course record 1:31.69 for a mile on the Santa Anita Park turf.